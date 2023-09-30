KLASEY: George R. Letourneau, Bourbonnais pioneer

When pioneer Bourbonnais resident George R. Letourneau died at the age of 75 on Dec. 12, 1906, the Kankakee Daily Gazette devoted a prominent spot on its front page to his obituary.

“In the passing of Mr. Letourneau,” the newspaper declared, “one of the most conspicuous figures in the community has been removed. He was identified with the history of Kankakee county to a degree attained by a few men, and through his long career has retained the respect, confidence and admiration of a large circle of friends and acquaintances by his uprightness of life, kindly spirited and unquestioned integrity in his long career which has included many places of public trust.”

He was born Feb. 28, 1831, in the village of St. Thomas in the Canadian province of Quebec, and lived there until 1847. In that year, at the age of 16, he joined a party of three men from the village who were being sent to Illinois to “investigate and report on conditions as they found them in the vicinity of Bourbonnais,” according to pioneer historian Burt Burroughs. When the men returned to Quebec, the young Letourneau remained in Chicago, where he found work as a clerk in a grocery business and later in a bookstore.

In 1849, he moved some 50 miles southward to the settlement of Bourbonnais Grove, which was at that time located in Will County (Kankakee County would not be established until 1853).

“He found work as a clerk in a business operated by a Mr. Osborn and remained at the job until March of 1850,” wrote local historian Vic Johnson in a biographical article that appeared in the Oct. 2, 2018, issue of the Bourbonnais Herald.

Letourneau and a number of other Bourbonnais Grove men responded to the lure of the California Gold Rush.

“They made the difficult five-month trek across the Great Plains, over the Rocky Mountains, through the Great Salt Lake Desert of Utah and into the Sacramento Valley west of the Sierra Nevada,” Johnson continued.

“Letourneau found it more profitable to haul supplies for the miners and prospect for quartz deposits than pan for gold. He remained in California for a year and a half. The return journey home was by ship to the Isthmus of Panama, overland to the Atlantic side and by ship to New Orleans, then to Illinois by steamboat on the Mississippi River.”

Soon after returning to Bourbonnais Grove from his California journey, George Letourneau embarked on a new adventure: matrimony. On July 13, 1852, he married Miss Elodie Langlois. The couple would become parents of 11 children — six girls and five boys.

A month after his marriage, Letourneau purchased a small farmhouse located alongside what is now Illinois Route 102/N. Main Street. The house had been built in 1837 on land owned by pioneer settler Noel LeVasseur. It was used as a post office for a time, then sold to Jacob Russell, brother of the postmaster. Letourneau’s 1852 purchase included three acres of land; the property would eventually grow to a prosperous farm of more than 200 acres.

The house, which was expanded several times over the years, is Kankakee County’s oldest residential building. In 1986, it was relocated to 698 Stratford Drive East and fully restored to serve as the museum and headquarters of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

In addition to farming, George Letourneau was involved in a number of businesses. During the mid-1850s, he partnered in a general merchandise business with Alexander Testu, one of the men with whom he had traveled to California in 1850. In 1869, he formed a grain-buying business with Noel Brosseau; 11 years later, he sold his interest to Charles Johnson.

For nearly a half-century, from 1858 until shortly before his death in 1906, Letourneau was prominently involved in local and state politics. Along with Noel LeVasseur and Francois Seguin, he was an organizer of the Republican Party in Kankakee County. In 1860, he was the party’s successful candidate for Kankakee County Coroner; at the top of the 1860 Republican ticket was presidential candidate Abraham Lincoln.

The position of coroner was not the first of George Letourneau’s successful political campaigns — he had been elected Bourbonnais Township Supervisor in 1858 (Letourneau would win that post two more times, in 1867 and 1876).

County offices for which he campaigned successfully, in addition to coroner, included circuit court clerk (1872), sheriff (1882) and treasurer (1886). In 1891, he sought and won the position of state senator, serving two terms in Springfield (1892-1894 and 1894-1896).

During his long career in public office, Letourneau achieved a unique distinction: he is believed to be the only person to serve as mayor of two different Kankakee County communities.

In 1875, when Bourbonnais formally incorporated as a village, Letourneau was selected by his fellow village trustees to serve a one-year term as the village president (in effect, the mayor). Sixteen years later, in 1891, he was elected mayor of the city of Kankakee.

Letourneau had become a resident of Kankakee in 1881, when he was elected sheriff of Kankakee County. As sheriff, he was required by law to live in the building that housed the county jail.

“Later,” noted Vic Johnson in his 2018 biographical article, “and for the rest of their lives, the Letourneaus remained in Kankakee. Oliver Frazier bought Letourneau’s Bourbonnais farm in 1886.”

Toward the end of its lengthy obituary, the Gazette summed up the significance of George Letourneau’s life in Kankakee County: “It is not possible for the younger generation … to understand the sorrow that will be felt at the death of Mr. Letourneau by his older friends and the pioneer residents of this county.

“With a few notable exceptions, he was the best representative of the men who made the wilderness blossom like the rose, who endured hardship and faced danger to carve out a new empire. It was out of such a crucible that the gold in the character of the man who has just passed away was refined.”

Local trivia The George R. Letourneau Home Museum and a recently restored Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse are sited in the 600 block of Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais on a landscaped tract of land known as the “Adrien M. Richard Heritage Preserve.” Who was Adrien M. Richard?

Answer: A lifelong resident of Bourbonnais, Adrien Richard played a major role in preserving the history of that community. For the 1975 Bourbonnais Centennial celebration, Richard authored a detailed history volume entitled “The Village: A Story of Bourbonnais.” He was also instrumental in forming the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and served as its first president. The Historical Preserve was named in his honor in 1987, shortly after the George R. Letourneau Home Museum was opened to the public.