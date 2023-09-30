Helen Wheeler Center celebrating 60 years of service

For 60 years, the Helen Wheeler Center for Community Mental Health has served Kankakee County.

Center employees and supporters will celebrate with a 60th anniversary gala from 6-11 p.m. Friday at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley. Chicago vintage vocalist Tammi Savoy will be the entertainment.

For information and ticket availability go to <a href="mailto:hwcmarilyn@amteritech.net" target="_blank">hwcmarilyn@ameritech.net</a>. Sponsorships and donations are also welcome.

“Sixty years, what an accomplishment,” said Jackie Haas, CEO and president of Helen Wheeler.

Haas has worked for the center for 30 years, serving the last 23 as the executive director.

“We have a fantastic staff,” she said. “The people here love what they do. They have a commitment and passion. I can’t say enough about them.”

The gala, she said, is both designed to raise awareness of Helen Wheeler’s services and to help raise funds. Fundraising is important because these moneys are unrestricted, allowing them to go to the spots where the need is greatest.

The agency was founded in 1963 as part of President Kennedy’s Community Mental Health Act.

“I would love to see us have another 60 years,” Haas said.

The center is located at 202 N. Schuyler in Kankakee. Helen Wheeler’s location, close to the River Valley Metro bus hub, is a plus for some patients. It is also close to several other social service agencies.

Haas explained that the center sees between 500 to 1,200 patients a year. Most are Medicaid recipients, but they can be any age, as young as 5 but with no upper limit.

No one is turned away, she said. If someone is in need of mental health services, Helen Wheeler will work to find a solution. There is a sliding-scale fee based on income and the size of a family. Some may be referred out to private practice.

The pandemic, she said, created a dip in the number of people coming for treatment, but as the crisis of the pandemic dissipated, demand for service is on the rise again.

During the height of the pandemic, the fact that children were not in school meant that teachers and social workers, who were often the ones to identify student issues, were not there to observe and see signs in children who needed help.

The total treated at Helen Wheeler varies depending on grants from the State of Illinois. The grants will target specific problems at specific times.

Right now Helen Wheeler has a grant dealing with Mental Health and Juvenile Justice. This particular grant targets youth who are at risk of involvement with the court system, or those who might already have involvement.

Adults treated by Helen Wheeler seek treatment for a variety of issues including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

People who felt trapped at home by the pandemic may also have been depressed and turned to self-medication, and risky or impulsive behavior.

“People like that,” Haas said, “need to call and get help.”

The idea behind treatment is to “reduce the impact of the mental health crisis,” so the individual can “work through the issues in treatment and return and quickly as possible to a productive self-accepting level of functioning.”

Meanwhile, she said, in today’s world there are economic stresses for people and the world of instant social media has created some unrealistic expectations.

Problems in youth may include “a lack of basic needs, a caretaker with a mental illness, an unstable living situation or a drug-addicted caretaker.”

When trends in mental health treatment resulted in the closure of large in-patient facilities, like the state hospitals, Haas said a lot of resources were lost. Today, and over the last 60 years, she said, we “know so much more about treatment.”

One of the main challenges for the future, she said, is to keep an “adequate, properly trained workforce.”

Helen Wheeler employs 10 now, including a nurse and psychiatrist. The Kankakee County Board recently awarded the center $404,273 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

That money will help hire personnel for the center and make its wages and fees more competitive with levels paid closer to the Chicago suburbs. Haas is certainly thankful it was approved, and believes many will benefit from the expanded services.

While each county in Illinois is covered by a mental health agency, the state has lifted the geographic boundaries over the years, she said. The rules and regulations have shifted.

Haas said the challenges for the future include levels of reimbursement that “adequately cover the cost of doing business” and a system of “reliable and consistent” federal and state grants.