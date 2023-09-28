Striking CSL workers picket

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — On a normal Thursday morning, on-duty CSL Behring production workers would have been working on producing ingredients for life-saving medications.

Instead, on this early Thursday morning, CSL workers — perhaps upwards of 300 of the 738 members of the United Chemical Workers 498-C union — were staging their first strike picket as union members walked off the job beginning at the start of the 11 p.m. Wednesday work shift.

It marks the first strike at CSL since 1987.

And with no negotiating sessions planned between the executive committee of Local 498-C and CSL Behring Kankakee management, there is no way to predict how long workers will be carrying picket signs outside the Bourbonnais Township plant rather than working inside it.

Contacted Friday, Local 498-C leadership noted no bargaining sessions have been scheduled.

CSL officials stated in a response to the Journal that they are open to resuming negotiations and work continues at the plant as they maintain focus on “meeting the needs of the patients who rely on us.”

Abner Garcia-Delgado, CSL Behring Kankakee site leader and vice president, said “our door is open to the union and CSL remains ready to resume negotiations to work toward a new collective bargaining agreement.”

Garcia-Delgado said the company’s goal is to reach a fair outcome for all involved and “get back to working together to demonstrate that Kankakee can continue to be a consistent, reliable supplier that delivers for patients, as well as our 1,500-plus employees, their families, our surrounding neighbors and the community.”

At least on the strike’s first day, there was resolve among unionized workers the walkout would last as long as it takes to get CSL management to agree to contract language that union jobs will be protected.

Large numbers of striking workers began gathering on the westside sidewalk along Illinois Route 50 immediately in front of the 138-acre manufacturing plant — Kankakee County’s largest manufacturing employer with some 1,500 workers — to demonstrate their frustrations with stalled talks on a new three-year labor contract.

The union’s three-year contract expired at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

CSL develops and produces life-saving medications for those dealing with certain bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, as well as hereditary angioedema, among other therapies.

CSL Behring management offered a new three-year contract late last week. Union membership — on a nearly unanimously vote on Sunday — rejected the contract which had included an 11% pay hike.

Workers, however, responded while work compensation is important, their chief concern is ending the company’s practice of hiring third-party companies to provide work services for the company. These functions had previously been completed by on-site CSL union workers.

<strong>NO NEW TALKS PLANNED</strong>

For the yet-to-be-agreed-upon contract, the union is seeking to eliminate contract language which allows for the use of outside companies. CSL, however, have held fast to maintaining this language.

Garcia-Delgado has maintained the local site needs to focus on its chief mission of providing medications.

John Austin, Local 498-C president, stood among the large gathering of striking workers. He noted a significant number of those passing by showed support to striking workers.

Once again he reaffirmed Local 498-C is ready and willing to sit down at the negotiating table.

“They [management] keep saying there are willing to negotiate, but we have not heard from them,” he said.

Austin said Garcia-Delgado has repeatedly stated during these negotiations that an 11% pay increase during the course of the three-year deal is a good raise.

Austin, of Bourbonnais, said membership does not disagree with the statement. However, he said, the wage increase at this point is secondary.

“An 11% raise is good. But what good is it if our jobs are outsourced?” he stated. “There is a real fear here” that Local 498-C jobs may be lost.

<strong>JOB RETENTION FEARS</strong>

Numerous union members shared fears regarding the security of their jobs.

Ashley Baker, of Bourbonnais, has worked in production for nearly six years. She is a fourth-generation family member at the site.

She always viewed her CSL employment as “rock solid.” She is now questioning such a description.

“This is my future. I want to make this my career and make medications to extend people’s lives,” she said.

Aaron Hodges, of Kankakee, has been an employee since 2019. He worked as a tattoo artist before moving onto CSL, a place which not only provided good wages, but needed benefit for he, his wife, and their two children.

Hodges became emotional as he talked about the stress this strikes places on him and the unknown of long-term employment here.

“A lot of lives are being messed up by what has been going on here. I just hope and pray. … What good is an 11% raise if you don’t have a job? It is just sad to see it come to this. A lot of people’s lives are at stake.”

Like so many local job seekers, Hodges said he felt like he hit the “jackpot” when he was told he would become a CSL employee.

That feeling, he said, is now gone.

“This is all about job security. I think they have been trying to break this union for years.”

Paul Loiselle, 57, of Ashkum, has worked CSL production for a grand total of one year.

He had worked at the Kankakee-based Armstrong World Industries for 30 years, just after the time the site was purchased by AHF Products.

His wife, Robynn, was walking the picket line with him.

He said when he joined CSL’s product inspection department he believed it was a better opportunity. The company provided better wages, a better work environment.

“This was definitely not in my thinking when I started here,” he said of a work stoppage.

Robynn, of course, said the employees are not the only people affected during a strike. She said families feel the strain as well.

<strong>ESSENTIAL WORKERS?</strong>

Charles Perzee, of Donovan, has worked at the site for nine years. He said the union simply has to draw the line when it comes to third party contractors coming inside the unionized production site.

“All we are asking for is job security. Is job security too much to ask for? You know, two years ago we were considered essential workers [due to the COVID-19 pandemic]. To show their appreciation, the company got us a container of popcorn.”

Perzee does not believe the plant will be able to function at anywhere close to its capacity with union production workers standing outside rather than working inside.

Without the products produced in Bourbonnais Township, other sites will soon feel the pain as these depend on one another.

“They will not be able to keep up with the demand if we are not working,” he said of replacement workers.