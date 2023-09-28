It's official: Perry Farm is now part of Bradley

BRADLEY — Following months of debate and discussion, the 160-acre Perry Farm property along Kennedy Drive is now included with the village limits of Bradley.

The annexation allows the Bourbonnais Township Park District to request business tax district funds for potential park upgrades, Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said.

Following a pair of public hearings, village trustees voted 6-0 to incorporate the 160-acre Perry Farm park.

“Welcome to Bradley, guy,” Watson said after the vote.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt and Board President David Zinanni were in attendance.

Both the village and the park district have repeatedly stated this move does not have any bearing on the management of the park district.

Watson noted the park district remains a separate unit of government, it will collect its own taxes and it will be operated by its own board and Piatt.

The park district heard presentations from the Bradley and the Bourbonnais municipal governments as to why they should become part of their municipality. In the end, the BTPB unanimously decided to seek annexation of Perry Farm into Bradley’s boundaries.

Both Watson and Piatt stated after the meeting, village resources cannot be sought or used to deal with park properties outside of the village limits, notably Whispering Willows, along Skyline Road east of Bradley’s village limits nor the Diamond Point baseball complex, which is inside of Bourbonnais’ village limits.

Following the board’s vote, Piatt said he and the board weighed the positives and the negatives of both annexation options. He said no negatives could be found with the Bradley option.

The annexation immediately takes effect.

Without question the chief draw is the pool of money being accumulated yearly by the Bradley business district tax. The tax annually generates $4 million to $6 million and as business grows in those retail areas, so will the incoming money.

The district carries with it a special 1 percentage point sales tax.

Piatt was also on another point: The incorporation of the park property will not cost Bradley tax payers anything extra. He said the park will continue to collect its taxes as it has since its creation.

“This is tax neutral. No one will be taxed more. Nothing really changes other than Perry Farm being part of Bradley,” he said.