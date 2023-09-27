Kankakee American Legion Post 85 selling its building

KANKAKEE — With membership dwindling and cash reserves tight, members of Kankakee American Legion Post 85 have put their building up for sale.

Post 85’s building is located in the 800 block of South Kennedy Drive in Kankakee. It is a small building.

It moved many years ago to the Kennedy Drive location from what is now the Kohl Center Banquet Hall in the 400 block of East Oak Street.

While the members will no longer have a building, Post 85 will live on.

“We have several members who are proud of their affiliation with Post 85 and did not wish to retire the name,” Post 85 Adjutant John McGarey said.

“Our tiny building is in need of repair, and utilities, snow removal and lawn care expenses are eating into our reserves. We have had very little activity and our membership is dwindling rapidly which makes it difficult to maintain a physical presence.”

Bradley American Legion Post 766 Adjutant Larry Herndon said Post 85 members will hold their meetings at Post 766.

“The Bradley post has generously offered to allow us to meet at their building, allowing us to pursue selling our current real estate,” McGeary said.

Post 85 member Mike Pitts served in the Marines from 1969-71 during the Vietnam War. He said he saw a lot of combat while in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart.

Pitts said Post 85 had approximately 4,000 members at one time.

“A lot of members have died off,” Pitts said. “Very few of the younger [veterans] are joining.”

Nationally, the numbers have declined as well.

In 1946, the year after World War II, there were 3.3 million veterans who were members of the American Legion, according to statistics provided by the organization.

In 2011 there were 2.4 million. That number now is 1.7 million, almost exactly half since 1946.

With each year, the numbers decline due to a large majority of the membership being older. Those members having mainly fought during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam.

Tigard, Ore., American Legion Post 158 Commander Allyson Kropf told Fox News in a Oct. 21, 2022 story, one of the main barriers to recruiting new veterans is that young people are just so busy.

“They have full-time jobs, spouses and children competing for their time. It’s often much easier for retirees to volunteer and make time for American Legion events,” she said in the story.

“But I am optimistic because at every level, national and state, they are trying their best to think of ways to bring in this younger generation,” she explained.

The 39-year-old Kropf joined Post 158 in 2021.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Kropf said she missed the camaraderie.

“I would have loved to have gotten involved way, way sooner because it was something that I was missing a lot,” she said.