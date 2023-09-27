CSL, union seek common ground

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — Stating both the union and CSL Behring leadership are negotiating in good faith, site head Abner Garcia-Delgado said talks continue as both sides work toward the ultimate three-year agreement.

“We believe we put a very good offer on the table,” Garcia-Delgado said of management’s three-year offer which was nearly unanimously rejected by United Chemical Workers 498-C union members during a Sunday afternoon contract vote.

Local 498-C represents some 738 workers at the approximate 1,500-member workforce at the plant.

The rejected contract held raises of 4%, 3.5% and 3.5%.

Local 498-C president John Austin, an 18-year CSL employee, said of late Tuesday afternoon the are no further planned negotiating sessions, meaning it is a near certainty the current contract will expire without a new one in place.

Union workers continue to stage informational pickets outside the plant along Illinois Route 50.

The existing three-year contract expires at 11 p.m. today. Until a new contract is ratified, the workers will operate under the terms of that contract.

While financial compensation is always a key point of labor negotiations, workers have deep concerns regarding the outsourcing of jobs from CSL union membership to third-party contractors.

Within the past few years, the CSL plant has contracted maintenance technician services to JLL [Jones Lang LaSalle]. JLL then contracted janitorial services to another firm, ABM Industries.

In both cases, he said, CSL requested JLL and ABM hire union workers to fill roles for the Kankakee plant.

Garcia-Delgado said there are no plans for further contracting out of services.

He acknowledged he does understand the employees’ concerns, but noted this language has been part of contracts for decades.

No CSL employees were involuntarily separated due to subcontracting, Garcia-Delgado said. CSL employees who wanted to continue working at the Kankakee facility as a result of this subcontracting were given that opportunity.

Garcia-Delgado said CSL had nothing to do with the janitorial services decision. He noted former CSL workers who joined JLL’s workforce did not suffer any loss of wage.

Garcia-Delgado noted Local 498-C is the same labor union in which JLL workers belong.

He did note it is important for CSL to remain as cost-conscience as possible so the company remains nimble as future development and expansion options present themselves within the company.

“We value our relationship with our union,” he said. “We respect our union. We are one team. We all want what’s best for the site.”

Austin said if plant leadership are sincere regarding no further expansion of third-party workers, then it would be safe to place such language within the contract.

“They are not putting that in writing,” he said. “All we want in job security. So put it in writing.”

Asked to describe his mood and those of the union members regarding negotiations, Austin said “disheartened. Big time.”

He said membership is getting the sense plant management cares more about third party contractors than they do the employees who have dedicated large portions of their lives to the business.

Garcia-Delgado noted within the past three years, CSL Behring Kankakee through the commitment of its Melbourne, Australia-based ownership, has invested some $200 million into the site.

The capital improvements largely focused on a site-based wastewater treatment plant and an electrical power station. Improvements were also made for truck loading and unloading.

Returning to the subject of subcontractors, Garcia-Delgado said these decisions provide CSL with the ability to focus on its chief mission, which is helping to develop and produce life-saving medications for those dealing with certain bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, as well as hereditary angioedema, among other therapies.

“Our ultimate goal is to continue growth and be ready for the future,” he said. “We’ve been here for 70 years. We appreciate being a part of this community.”