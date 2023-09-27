COMMENTARY: A love letter to Chebanse (And other small towns)

As a kid that grew up in Bonfield and Herscher, I recognize I may have more nostalgia than most for small, rural towns and the community connection that exists in them.

A visit to the Whistle Stop Cafe & Bar in Chebanse brought back a rush of fond childhood memories as well as a renewed appreciation for the people that make that community connection a reality.

The restaurant, owned by local couple Jen Surprenant and Sal Lopez, operates out of the same building as a former, locally-loved spot called Russ & Rosie’s.

They brought back old favorites to the menu to go along with the old stories many in the community recall. They cook pizzas for the Central High School football games. Historical photos of downtown hang on the wall.

Next door is the Chebanse General Store, opened in October 2021 by mother-daughter duo Cindy Charbonneau and Brittany Cotter, both lifelong Chebanse residents. They stock everything from dry goods and dairy to locally-raised meat.

You can even get a scoop of ice cream or a couple pieces of candy — something I remember doing as a kid when Bonfield had its own little general store.

A coffee shop, Rally Point 1854, sits around the corner for the early morning crowd of farmers and teachers. It was started by two local veterans in 2019.

A locally-owned hardware store, a new boutique and a couple of bars line the other road through town.

While the revitalization of the area is apparent, as the arrival of a Casey’s gas station and Dollar General punctuate that, the number of small businesses run by local residents far outnumbers their presence.

The Chebanse American Legion Post 408 has also showered the town with events as of late under the lead of Post Commander James Smith, who also wears the hats of building inspector and water operator for the Chebanse Public Works Department.

Nowadays, there’s not a month without at least a few community events. And it’s apparent the community is eager to be supportive.

Everyone shows up.

That’s what a small town is truly about.

Working together, supporting one another and making life something enjoyable.

Jen said that Chebanse is “a slice of heaven.”

I’m inclined to agree.

As I left town, I passed a farmer driving a tractor along Illinois Route 115. He waved, thanking me for slowing and moving over.

A piece of pecan pie (which Jen forced me to take home) sat in the passenger seat.

A slice of heaven indeed.