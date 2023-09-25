Manteno Oktoberfest hits 25 years

This past weekend as summer turned into fall, the village of Manteno celebrated a tradition that’s been happening for the past quarter century.

The Manteno Oktoberfest, hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, took over the downtown for four days of music, carnival rides, food and more.

The festival kicked off on Thursday and ran through Sunday. With the way the dates fell, festivities were able to take place on final two days of summer and the first two days of fall.

While Summer 2023 is officially in the rearview mirror, festival festivities will continue with the new season.

Happening Saturday, the Kankakee Valley Park District will host a fall festival at the River Road Park, 1895 River Road, Kankakee.

Food trucks will be on site, and the River Run Dog Park will be open during festivities with dogs being welcome.

This one-day, family-friendly festival features four events, including the First Responders Mushball Tournament; the Fall Color Run; the sixth annual Touch-A-Truck; and the Fall Craft Fair.

Happening Sunday, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 88th annual Greek Food Festival on its historic church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival, with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, Greek food.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m. with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a neighborhood beautification program.