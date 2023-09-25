Annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service set for October

KANKAKEE — Every year for their brave service, the community gathers in honor.

The annual Kankakee County Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service will return Oct. 6 to the Kankakee County Courthouse. Starting at 11 a.m., the event is hosted by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The service is open to the public and will take place on the front lawn of the courthouse.

In years past, area fire chiefs have rung a bell three times for each fallen firefighter to signal the end of their service, and honor their ultimate sacrifice. Roses are presented to the family members of the fallen.

A memorial statue outside of the courthouse is etched with “The Firefighter’s Prayer.” Names of fallen firefighters are etched into brick pavers on a nearby walkway.

For more information on the service, contact the state’s attorney’s office at 815-936-5800.