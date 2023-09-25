After-school Justice Academy a safe place for students

It is, possibly, the only after-school program in the country organized by a state’s attorney.

It is the Justice Academy, an after-school and summertime program that takes place at the Avis Huff Student Support Services Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. That’s the building that was Lafayette School for the Kankakee School District.

Every school day from 4 to 8 p.m., about 25 youngsters gather at the school. The children do their homework, get some tutoring, have art and gym and receive counseling, as needed, through social and emotional learning.

During the summer, the program expands to take in as many as 80 youths a day from noon to 8 p.m.

Some of the students, who range in age from kindergarten to seniors in high school, are dropped off by their parents or guardians. Others are picked up by a network of school district vans.

And it isn’t just a program for Kankakee youths. This is county-wide. Some students have come in from Bradley and Herscher.

Now in its third year, the program was started by Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe. The program is rooted in his own college experience. As a student at DePaul University, where he earned both his undergraduate diploma and his law school degree, Rowe was a volunteer for AmeriCorps.

In return for him volunteering his time, AmeriCorps provided help with his college tuition.

Rowe was assigned to the Humboldt Park neighborhood in Chicago. He taught academic and life skills and learned the skills of tutoring, mentoring and even administration.

Rowe started as a tutor, then quickly became the program director, by default, as the jobs above him were vacated. He wound up being in charge of a coalition of Latin American ministers.

Sometimes, he found, a really troubled youth will blossom if you give him or her some responsibility.

The program here was inspired by that experience. Local funding comes from the Illinois State Board of Education, the Kankakee School District, the city of Kankakee and Drug Forfeiture Funds, money seized from drug dealers.

<strong>SUCCESS STORY</strong>

Rowe sees the program as an investment in prevention and intervention.

“The idea is to create a safe space,” he said.

The students enrolled arrive in the program in a variety of ways. Some are “court involved.” They may have been a victim of a crime, a witness or even be sent as an offender. Associate Judge J. Imani Drew makes referrals. Other students are referred by their schools. Still more are just brought to the activity by a parent or guardian.

It is important to note that not every student has had a run-in with the law or has been referred for behavior. Many are just typical children, looking for a safe place after school to do their homework.

A form is filled out for each student. That is not any sort of academic challenge. Rather the form is a way of monitoring who is participating. To enroll online, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/afterschool" target="_blank">k3sao.com/afterschool</a>.

Rowe particularly remembers one student. He was a witness to a killing, not a participant. Nonetheless, an area gang worked to recruit him. He is now an unquestioned success in the program, moving up the ranks from student to employee. He has become a valued role model, someone who tells his story to others. It is both a warning and an encouragement, that there is a better way.

The Justice Academy is a year-round activity. It goes on Mondays through Fridays. It even continues when school is off on break. The facility closes for the major holidays, like Christmas, Thanksgiving and New Year, but it runs during holiday weeks.

Joshua Sampson is the director. Tammy Williams and Carolyn Mitchell are the coordinators. The program employs about 25 full- and part-time workers. In addition to that core, there are also volunteers. Some teachers stop by to help with the homework and tutoring. More volunteers would be welcome, organizers said, especially those with bilingual skills.

The first thing each day is to pick up the evening meal, which has been prepared by Kankakee School District cooks and then to tackle any assigned homework. Students, in they have them, turn in their cellphones at the start of the day.

After that, the students break into three groups. The groups then have three 45-minute periods. They have physical education, much like traditional gym, with games involved. There is an art class, largely driven by student interests, which can include crafts like tie-dying a shirt.

Finally, there is social and emotional learning with professionals from the Kankakee School District. Both in groups and as individuals, the students are taught peaceful ways to resolve conflicts. The teachers also listen to any problems the students might have.

The work during a regular day is often supplemented by field trips. The students have gone fishing and have been to Kankakee High School football and volleyball games. They have also been to the Chicago Bulls games and to Skyzone, a trampoline place.