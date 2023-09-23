Watseka held groundbreaking ceremony Sunday for Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

WATSEKA — Dozens gathered Sunday at the Watseka American Legion for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument groundbreaking.

The Legion Park is the site of the future monument, for which fundraising is underway. Members of area American Legions and VFWs gathered to celebrate the progress in bringing the memorial to Illinois through the Woody Williams Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument program.

The Watseka-based committee is fundraising the suggested $100,000 for the project that intends to honor Gold Star Families, which are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.

To donate to the Watseka monument effort, go to <a href="https://www.woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html" target="_blank">woodywilliams.org/monuments/watseka-il.html</a>. For questions, email <a href="mailto:watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com" target="_blank">watsekagoldstarmemorial@gmail.com</a>, or call 815-671-5494.