New owners are bringing back iconic Kankakee bar, the Dam Tap

KANKAKEE — In many minds, the Dam Tap, an iconic Kankakee bar nestled near the flowing waters of the Kankakee River, never left.

While the location had been sold by the now late John Reed and his family only shortly before his June 2005 death, the site was renamed the River House. It has operated under that name for perhaps 20 years.

But to the vast majority of beer-drinking and fun-loving Kankakee County residents, the location remained known as the Dam Tap.

Despite what the signage might have proclaimed, the name really never changed.

Enter Kankakee County-based businessmen and developer Dustin Kooy, of Kankakee, and Dwayne VadeBonCouer, of Manteno.

Kooy purchased the about 2,000-square-foot site in November 2022 for $250,000. He, who owns several Kankakee downtown area properties, set about to clean the location and bring it back into prominence. He wasn’t sure he could do it alone. So, he reached out to friend, VadeBonCouer.

He asked if he would be interested in partnering on the location.

VadeBonCouer, who also is the owner-operator of the Bourbonnais-based iFix mobile phone repair shop along with his wife, Brittany, as well as a part-owner of the axe-throwing business, Splitting Targets, said he was on board.

But VadeBonCouer, 42, a 1999 Kankakee High School graduate and a U.S. Air Force veteran, had one simple demand: The site needed to operate under its former longtime name, the Dam Tap.

The 34-year-old Kooy, a 2007 Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School grad, agreed.

<strong>RETURN OF DAM TAP</strong>

Of course, the Dam Tap name belonged to someone else. That someone was Roxanne Reed, the wife of John Reed.

VadeBonCouer got her number and placed a call.

Not knowing who VadeBonCouer was, Reed answered the call. He explained his request.

After explaining the situation, Reed agreed. The renaming of the 597 S. Washington Ave. location with its former name officially took place Aug. 30.

Reed, of Kankakee, said bringing back the Dam Tap name means the world to her and her daughters, Leah and Ashley.

“I believe John would be very proud to be remembered,” she said. “John created a lot of relationships over the years, and that’s what makes business work.”

VadeBonCouer cracked the only thing Reed held back was the recipe for the location’s Bloody Mary’s.

The artwork surrounding the name was modernized to incorporate the river, which flows not far from the location’s front door.

Would the two men still have made the purchase if they thought they couldn’t have regained the name? Undoubtedly.

<strong>RIVERFRONT POTENTIAL</strong>

But, there is no question, VadeBonCouer said, having it return makes everything feel so right.

There is something else that makes things feel right.

The duo believes timing could not be better as Kankakee administration the Kankakee Riverfront Society, the not-for-profit group helping drive riverfront development, is moving closer to developing plans for this portion of the river, just west of the dam.

The city has purchased the houses immediately southwest of the Dam Tap, and demolition is expected to begin shortly.

It would be fair to label this twosome as “new faces behind an old place.” There soon could be an “s” at the end of the word “place.” Without offering details, the two noted they are working to add to their property portfolio.

While noting they wanted to return the nostalgia of the Dam Tap, they said remaking the interior was never in the plan.

<strong>OUT OF ORDER TAPS</strong>

“We didn’t want to tear things out. We didn’t want to take away from its uniqueness,” Kooy said.

There is no question this site is unique. VadeBonCouer found the location’s history dates back to 1890.

The renovation was more about cleaning and getting the beer taps to function.

That is correct. The six beer taps at the center of the bar did not pour beer.

VadeBonCouer made it his mission to return them to working order. It took some experts to assist, but in about two weeks’ time of coming on board, the taps returned.

Reviving not only the taps and the site’s outdoor patio area but Kankakee’s core is the mission.

“I’m a real estate guy,” Kooy said. “I like the area. I believe in reviving this area.”

Kooy labels himself “the reluctant bar owner.” He said he loves development but operating a bar? That might not be his specialty. Kooy said ownership is split in two. He is the location owner; VadeBonCouer is the operating owner.

The site employs seven bartenders. The employment of bartenders is money well spent. Neither man can do much beyond pouring a beer or a shot of whiskey.

The Dam Tap is their first venture into this type of business.

“We’ve received much support from friends and family. We want this to be the bar for Riverview” and surrounding areas, said Kooy, who is a Riverview resident.

The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.

Kooy admitted owning the site has had its ups and downs, but he remains committed to the end goal: Bringing back Kankakee.

“We plan on revitalizing this area one place at a time,” he said.