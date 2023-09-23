Mussel survey completed at Aroma Park

The long-awaited mussel survey at the Aroma Park boat launch has been completed, according to a report at Thursday’s Highways and Waterways Committee of the Kankakee County Board.

The survey was necessary before the scheduled dredging can begin because sheepnose mussels had been found in past studies in that area of the Kankakee River. The survey was subcontracted to EcoAnalysts, a company that specializes in such projects, by Christopher Burke Engineering of Indianapolis, which is overseeing the entire river project.

EcoAnalysts completed the survey this month that was necessary to submit to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers before dredging can commence.

“We had to get a subcontractor that gets the permits from the state of Illinois, so they’ve already got the data,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said. “They just have to compile it and send it back to us.”

Wheeler is confident mussels weren’t found because the species usually is located in rocky bottoms of the river and not where there is a lot of sand.

“We’re still on track to do the [dredging] work in the spring,” Wheeler said.

If the mussels are found, they will have to be removed from the area to be dredged and returned to another part of the river.

“There’s a placement process,” said Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager. “You can’t just chuck them back in. They will sift them out of the sand. … Part of the dredging process will be to remove the mussels from that stream and then deposit them back in the river.”

The boat launch is located in the Kankakee Valley Park District’s Potowatomi Park at South Division and West Front streets in Aroma Park.

The entire project is being paid for by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex.

So far, the county has spent $69,842 on the engineering for the project. The county will remove as much of the sand as possible that’s at the boat launch as money allows. The sand has prohibited access to the river by boaters and emergency responders. An earlier site study by Burke Engineering determined 8,000 to 10,000 cubic yards of sand will have to be removed from the area immediately surrounding the boat launch.

It’s hopeful more sand can be removed upstream of the boat launch near Ryan’s Pier. The sand will be de-watered in Potowatomi Park and then trucked away to another site. The bidding for the work will be done later this year or early 2024.