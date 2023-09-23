KLASEY: Kankakee’s Florence Stove Company

From 1915 to 1982, the manufacture of cooking appliances (“stoves” or “ranges”) was one of Kankakee’s major industries. Through those years, the stove manufacturing plant along Station Street on Kankakee’s western edge grew steadily from a single building to a sprawling 35-acre complex; employment rose from a few hundred to several thousand workers.

During the 67-year period when stoves were built there, the name on the factory changed three times — from 1915 to 1929, it was the E-Z-Est Way Stove Works; from 1929 to 1958, the name was Florence Stove Company, and from 1958 to 1982 (when the last stove came off the Kankakee production line), it was the Geo. D. Roper Corporation.

A common element through the entire life of the stove plant was Sears, Roebuck and Co. The retail giant owned all or part of the business at various times, and was the plant’s most important customer for stoves bearing the Sears “Kenmore” brand name.

Sears was responsible for bringing stove manufacturing to Kankakee. In 1914, it purchased the E-Z-Est Way Stove Works, then located in Chicago Heights. The stove works was relocated to a vacant plant at Main Avenue and Station Street, just west of Kankakee. The building had previously been occupied by a sewing machine company, Foley & Williams, which had gone bankrupt.

The first stove under the E-Z-Est Way brand was produced in 1915; the last in 1929, when the business was sold to the Florence Stove Company of Gardner, Mass. Florence Stove was founded in 1890 by John C. Hammond, who consolidated 17 oil and gas stove companies into a single entity.

In 1929, the Massachusetts company purchased E-Z-Est Way Stove Works, and began producing stoves in Kankakee under both the Florence and Kenmore (Sears) brand names. It continued operating plants at Gardner and at Lewisburg, Tenn.

During the World War II years (1942-1945), Kankakee manufacturers retooled their plants to produce materials for the military, rather than consumers. In the case of Florence Stove, it involved switching from cooking appliances to armor plating for tanks and brass 55mm casings for artillery shells.

The postwar demand for consumer goods, such as cooking appliances, fueled major growth for Florence Stove. The plant expanded westward to eventually cover 35 acres, and the workforce began to be numbered in the thousands (local motorists learned to avoid the vicinity of the plant at shift-change times, which caused major traffic jams).

On Sept. 11, 1957, the Kankakee Daily Journal reported that a Florence spokesman had announced, “The entire operations of the firm will soon be located in Kankakee.”

The move included Florence’s home office, which would relocate from Chicago to Kankakee in 1958, and the transfer of manufacturing operations from Lewisburg, Tenn., to Kankakee. The company’s plant at Gardner, Mass., had been phased out in spring, 1957.

Only five and a half weeks later, on Oct. 20, 1957, Florence Stove made another major announcement: it had purchased an important competitor in the stove business, the Geo. D. Roper Corporation, based in Rockford.

“Manufacture of the Roper line of gas ranges will continue at Roper’s Rockford plant until about the first of January,” the Daily Journal reported.

“After that time, the manufacturing operations will be transferred to Kankakee on a progressive basis. It is expected that all manufacturing operations will be located here by August 1, 1958…. Production at the plant in Kankakee will be increased by nearly 25 percent when the Roper move is completed.”

In addition to relocating the stove building operations to Kankakee, the transaction also changed the company’s name — henceforth, the company would operate under the name of the Geo. D. Roper Corporation. A quarter-century later, in 1982, the stove manufacturing business and the Roper name would depart from Kankakee to new facilities in the southeastern states.

Florence Stove has become the latest in a group of local industries (including Radeke Brewery, Bear Brand Hosiery Co., Schaefer Piano Co., and J.R. Short Snack Products) to be honored by the Kankakee Model Railroad Club with a commemorative HO-scale model train car. The club announced that it will offer for sale a boxcar bearing the name of the Florence Stove Company.

Proceeds from sales of the cars are used to support the club’s Kankakee Railroad Museum in the former Illinois Central Railroad Station on East Avenue. The Florence boxcar is available at the museum in kit form for $30, or fully assembled for $35. The Railroad Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Local trivia Jan. 1, 1951, was not a happy New Year for Florence Stove. What was the disastrous event that took place that day at its Kankakee plant? Answer: A huge fire that destroyed the company’s warehouse on the northwest corner of the manufacturing complex. The $3.5-million fire destroyed 17,000 gas stoves awaiting shipment, as well as 14,500 other products stored in the warehouse. It was considered the largest fire loss in Kankakee history up to that time.

