Olivet welcome 801 new undergraduate students

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University welcomed 801 new undergraduate students for the Fall semester.

The ONU Office of Enrollment Management announced it is the fourth consecutive year of growth in traditional undergraduate enrollment.

The total enrolled students this fall is 3,277, according to Olivet officials.

With 801 new students, this brings Olivet’s overall enrollment to pre-pandemic numbers — the largest in six years.

In Fall 2019 Olivet had 709 new undergraduate students.

In Fall 2016, the university had 991 new undergraduate students, and in Fall 2017, it had 1,056 new undergraduate students.

“We are so pleased to welcome this outstanding group of new students from around the world to Olivet,” Mark Reddy, vice president for Enrollment Management said.

“Our enrollment team has been anticipating this moment for the past 12 months, and our entire campus community is excited for this new beginning.”

In addition to gains among the undergraduate programs, graduate and certificate-seeking student enrollment is up about 25% over 2022.

Olivet also has welcomed a record 79 high school students as part of the Early Scholars program, which allows them to study alongside university students in campus classrooms for college credit.