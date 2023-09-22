Kankakee County Farm Bureau welcomes new manager

For Korbin Collins, it is a dream job.

Collins, a 2021 graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in ag leadership, is the new manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau. She replaces Chad Miller.

Miller had been the manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau for 21 years but was promoted to head of region 2 of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Region 2, one of four farm bureau regions in the state, includes 17 different farm bureaus serving 20 counties. Region 2 includes Kankakee County.

Collins said she is excited to land the job and eager to meet the people of Kankakee County and get involved in the community.

It is the type of job, she said, she has prepared herself for all her life.

On the job less than two weeks, this week will mark her first meeting of the farm bureau board and her first publication of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau News.

Before coming here, Collins had served simultaneously as the farm bureau manager for two smaller bureaus in Washington and Perry counties for a year and a half.

Her move to Kankakee County brings her to a larger county and also closer to home. She hails from the small Livingston County town of Flanagan.

The daughter of Brian and Tiffney Collins, she is a fourth-generation farmer. The Collins family has slightly less than 1,000 acres of corn and soybeans and also has a cow-calf operation. Collins has an older sister, Kagney, a kindergarten teacher; and a younger brother, Kesler, a senior in high school.

She is a graduate of Flanagan-Cornell High School. The entire school district, she said, has an enrollment of about 250. Her graduating class was 33.

Deeply involved in farming from a young age, Collins was in both FFA and 4-H. A member of the Graymont 4-H Achievers, she exhibited cattle, pigs, sheep and rabbits at the Livingston County Fair, winning blue ribbons. In FFA, she was both the chapter president and earned the State Degree. In her senior year, she was president of the FFA, the student council and her class at the same time.

She also played varsity basketball and threw shot and discus for four years for the Flanagan-Cornell Falcons.

She went on to earn an associate degree at Joliet Junior College, where she was a member of the Livestock Judging Team and then graduated as an Agriculture Leadership Education and Communication major from the University of Illinois. Her first job after graduation was as a farm bureau manager trainee, learning at farm bureaus in the state.

As a teen, she was involved in farm bureau, babysitting cousins while their parents went to Farm Bureau Young Leaders meetings.

Collins is well aware of the good the farm bureau does in working with young farmers. Her college education was funded, in part, through scholarships by the FFA and the Livingston County Farm Bureau.

“There are definitely tons of jobs and opportunities in agriculture,” she said. She encourages young people to grow an intertest in farming and to contact their local farm bureau.

The future of farming, she said, will be interlinked with better technology.

“If we are going to continue to feed the world, we will have to continue to improve the seeds farmers will use,” she said.

For recreation, Collins is a big University of Illinois basketball fan, and she shows cattle across the nation as part of the Collins’ family.

To succeed in showing, she said, you have to be confident, stay calm and know where you are going when you enter the ring.