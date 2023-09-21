Kankakee police pull woman from river

KANKAKEE — A woman was pulled out of the Kankakee River early Wednesday morning by Kankakee police after she let go of the railing on the Washington Avenue bridge.

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing from Shapiro Development Center by Illinois State Police. She was a resident at Shapiro, Kankakee police said in a report.

At 4:13 a.m., Wednesday, an officer was flagged down in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue in reference to a woman hanging off the Washington Avenue bridge.

The officer saw the woman hanging off the railing on the bridge’s east side. The officer asked her to hold on. He requested KanComm dispatch to send an ambulance.

The victim let go of the railing and dropped into the river. The report stated the officer went to the west side of the bridge and the river bank on the north side of the river.

The officer saw the woman standing in shallow water. The officer asked the victim to come toward them, but she did not. Additional officers arrived on scene.

The victim began walking further into the river. The officers went into the water and retrieved the victim from the river. She was brought to the river bank and detained.

Kankakee Fire Department personnel transported her to a Kankakee hospital.