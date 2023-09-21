$3.5M city spending spree includes fire trucks, squad cars, front loader

While he describes himself as a fiscal conservative, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis led the Kankakee City Council on a Monday spending spree.

It wasn’t for clothing, vacations nor recreational vehicles.

It was for things a little less flashy, but expensive nonetheless.

At Monday’s city council meeting, the city committed to the purchase of two fire trucks, seven police SUVs and a public works front loader.

Once the frenzy was complete, taxpayers were hit with a bill of about $3.5 million.

To recap:

<strong>• $2.1 million —</strong> A 100-foot aerial tower fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, Inc., of Appleton, Wis. Delivery is expected in three to four years.

<strong>• $780,079</strong> — A Kankakee Fire Department pumper truck from Pierce. Delivery is expected in 18-24 months.

<strong>• $450,000 —</strong> Seven Kankakee police Ford Explorers squad vehicle. Vehicles have not yet been purchased.

<strong>• $175,388 —</strong> A Volvo wheel front loader for the Public Works Department from Alta Equipment of Orland Park. Delivery of the new loader is expected next week.

The city’s front loader was recently totaled when it struck an elevated Aqua Illinois water main causing it to spring the entire bucket system on the loader. Following an inspection it was determined it would cost more to repair the 2016 loader than it was worth.

The police squad SUVs have yet to be purchased, and Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell has repeatedly said finding new squad vehicles is difficult as the Explorers are in short supply.

Kidwell is keeping his fingers crossed that he may find some yet-unclaimed 2023 model year Explorers as a lower cost, versus waiting for the 2024 models to be made available.

Five of the new SUVs will be dedicated to the current fleet of patrol vehicles.

The city council has agreed on a new concept for the sixth and seventh squads. The council agreed to a new program of having police officers who live within the city — of which there are 13 of the 67 sworn officers — to be able to take vehicles home.

The plan is the SUVs will remain with the officer and will be parked within the neighborhood they reside. The concept is the presence of a squad will lend an extra element of public safety as the city works to reduce crime.

A recent response from the 13 in-city officers found all 13 were willing to take squads home.

The city cannot afford to purchase 13 additional squads at one time, so it will take some years to get the needed number acquired.

When it comes to the fire equipment, the council agreed to the six-year payment plan Curtis is working out with Peoples Bank of Kankakee County.

The benefit to this payment option, Curtis said, is prepayment to Pierce provides an approximate $350,000 discount. There will be finance charges associated with the bank loan, but he told council members he’s confident the city will pay the note off early.

A bulk of the money which will go toward the payment of borrowed $2.1 million for both fire trucks will come from cannabis sales taxes from Aroma Hill, the name of the recreational marijuana retailer just east of the Ricky Rockets Fuel Center.

Curtis said he expects the city will collect at least $250,000 annually from marijuana sales. The city has also secured a federal FEMA grant which pays for 90% of the $780,079 pumper truck.

Aroma Hill near open The new Kankakee-based recreational marijuana store could be open yet this week or early next week, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting. The store, located immediately east of the under construction Ricky Rockets Fuel Center in east Kankakee along East Court Street will be named Aroma Hill. The adjoining video gaming location, which will be located in the separate eastern section of the building which will house Aroma Hill, remains months away from opening. May’s Lounge, the gaming site, still needs various permits from the state. Curtis said construction is also nearing conclusion on Ricky Rockets. He said the hope is the location, which will include a Wendy’s restaurant, could be opened by mid to late October. The 6,000-square-foot recreational, adult-use marijuana dispensary is owned by Heidner Properties Inc., of Hoffman Estates. The site will be leased to Chicago-based Illinois Works LLC. When appearing at a Kankakee Planning Board meeting in October 2022, store management said the location would be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. {related_content_uuid}cf1b0824-f1ef-427d-bebb-84d0b9032290{/related_content_uuid}

