CSL workers walk picket line as contract talks continue

Carrying signs and walking along the sidewalks that border the eastern edge of CSL Behring’s Bourbonnais Township plant, about 200 production workers staged an information picket regarding lagging contract talks.

Union members for the United Chemicals Workers 498-C, the union that represents some 738 medicine manufacturers, staged a picket from 8-10 a.m. and from 3-5 p.m. Monday.

The current three-year contract between the union and CSL is set to expire Sept. 27.

The two sides have been in negotiations and talks continued Monday.

CSL is Kankakee County’s top manufacturing site in terms of employment with some 1,500 workers.

While not revealing details of contract discussions, Local 498-C leadership noted membership wages start mainly in the $30-per-hour and higher range.

<strong>NEGOTIATING ‘FOR COMMUNITY’</strong>

Joe Klipp, a 14-year CSL employee and a Local 498-C board member, addressed workers at the staging area at the Bradley Moose parking lot and laid out ground rules for the picket.

He then stated the contract negotiations are not simply a matter of dollars and cents for union members.

Klipp said a chief part of the negotiations is focused on the Australian-based company halting the practice of reducing its labor force by hiring third-party companies to complete jobs that had been handled by CSL union employees.

He noted CSL Kankakee has hired two third-party companies to complete equipment and site maintenance.

“We are negotiating for the future of the site and for the community,” he said.

He said union employees showed up to the site every day during the pandemic to keep production moving forward.

It would be nice, he said, if management showed appreciation for the commitment employees made.

<strong>MANAGEMENT RESPONSE</strong>

CSL leadership was contacted Monday regarding the picket. The company released a statement that read:

“CSL Behring and UFCW/ICWU Local 498-C are in the midst of bargaining for a new labor agreement. We are negotiating the terms and conditions of employment at intervals agreed to by the Union and the Company as part of the collective bargaining process.

“CSL Behring greatly values our employees. We respect our employees and the negotiation process, and our goal is a fair outcome for everyone.”

Asked how negotiations are proceeding, Klipp simply responded: “If things were going great, we wouldn’t be standing out here.”

Holding signs that read, “We Will Strike” and “Honk For A Fair Contract,” picketers seemed to receive strong support from the motoring public.

<strong>PUBLIC NEEDS TO KNOW</strong>

Klipp said workers are not interested in striking because they know the effect of the life-saving therapies they help produce.

But at the same time, he said, union leadership wants to make it clear to management the site, considered CSL’s top production site worldwide, is successful because of the dedication and commitment unionized workers bring each and every day.

“CSL had laid the path for a very successful future here. We just want to be part of it,” he said in reference to outsourcing jobs. “This is the preferred employer here. People don’t quit from here.”

Cavin Teague, of Bourbonnais, an eight-year employee, walked the line Monday. He was accompanied by his son, Reggie, and daughter, Sydnee. All three work at the site.

“This plant is very important to me. We are simply asking for a fair contract. We assist CSL in helping the whole community,” he said. “It’s time to take care of home. We want to be treated fairly.”

He said for the dedication the employees have shown through challenging recent times, the company should reward such commitment.

“In return, we need to be acknowledged. And with more than a pizza party,” he said. “… And we don’t want any more sub [contractors] here.”

Marie Yarno, of Bourbonnais, also an eight-year employee, expressed similar concerns.

She fears management would like to see the union leave the site.

“We have demonstrated our commitment to this site,” she said.

Nathan Haug, of Bourbonnais, a nearly five-year employee, said management stated Local 498-C employees were “essential” workers during the pandemic.

He would like management to show that sentiment during contract talks.

“We deserve our fair share. There is too much at stake not to tell the public about. Production workers are being taken for granted,” he said.

Concerning outside sourcing, Haug wonders: “What department will be next?”