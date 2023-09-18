St. Anne Pumpkin Festival serves up smiles over weekend

Smiles were contagious all along Station Street in St. Anne on Saturday as cheerleaders waved, fire engines sounded and candy hit the pavement during the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival’s Grand Pumpkin Parade.

With a full slate of weekend events, the festival began at 8 a.m. Thursday with garage sales, pumpkin painting and T-shirt tie dying at the park, while Friday featured a cruise night, live music and a kids lighted parade.

Saturday started with the craft and flea market, food vendors, a town-wide scavenger hunt and the opening of the kids zone, including a petting zoo, barrel rides and a corn pit, ahead of the Grand Pumpkin Parade when the festivities pause and people line the streets of the parade route.

The entertainment continued into Saturday night with live music and fireworks at dusk as Sunday closed the weekend with the Fireman’s Breakfast, auto show and a truck pull.

The 2023 Pumpkin Fest Princess Tatum Kirkland and the first-ever Pumpkin Fest Junior Miss Emma McFatridge were named Sept. 9 during the Princess Pageant.