Heard on the Street: Bradley's retail marijuana store extends hours, new Starbucks set for Bradley

With competition expected sooner rather than later when it comes to the sale of recreational marijuana, the owner of Bradley-based Phili Dispensary, 1300 Locke Drive, was successful in getting extended business hours.

At last week’s Bradley Village Board meeting, owner Mike Phillips, of Highland Park, sought and received extra hours of service.

Instead of being open for business from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, two hours of additional time will be added each day of the week.

The store, located in the former Aldi grocery store along Armour Road, will be open until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Phillips cited the soon-to-be-open retail store in Kankakee, immediately east of the under construction Ricky Rockets Fuel Center on the city’s eastern edge, as the reason for the extended hours.

After the village board meeting granted his request, Phillips said business has been going well.

“I have to keep up with the competition,” he said.

Phillips opened the business March 27.

“We still get people who didn’t know we are here. Bradley has been very good to me. Very good,” he said.

The location has also been good to Bradley in terms of tax revenues. Through sales taxes, the location is pumping about $25,000 monthly into the village budget, said Mayor Mike Watson.

More sales tax money could be coming to the village as the second retail recreational marijuana outlet — the store being developed in a portion of the former Pier 1 Imports store — is under construction.

According to Bradley building permit documents, owner Nevil Patel, of Columbia, Mo., is planning a $441,000 rehab of a 9,000-square-foot portion of the former Pier 1, 1660 State Route 50.

The village does not have a timeline as to when the Patel property will be opened.

<strong>NEW STARBUCKS</strong>

A third, free-standing Starbucks Coffee store will be headed to Bradley.

The former 11,400-square-foot site at 910 N. Kinzie Ave. — which once housed Ryan’s Steakhouse, Old Country Buffet, Royal Buffet and Golden Corral — is set to be demolished and a new Starbucks will be built.

Before demolition can begin, utility services need to be turned off and that has not yet occurred.

It is expected the new coffee shop will be opened in 2024.

Site demolition and prep work for the new structure is expected to take place this autumn, said Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director.

Page noted site plans for the new building have not been submitted.

The lot is owned by M.H. Bradley LLC.

<strong>PLENERI EAGER FOR NEW SITE</strong>

Pleneri — a full-service garment production company built to revolutionize the apparel industry from the consumer straight through to the retailer — is making its home in downtown Kankakee.

Currently operating out of the Pathfinder office at 249 S. Schuyler Ave. (the former Love’s bookstore), the company plans to move to the former Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler Ave., which is being outfitted as a business incubator known as Co.LAB.

A spokesperson for Pleneri said that the business’s design, production and headquarters will all be in Kankakee. There are 20-25 people closely involved in the company, including owners, investors and partnerships.

While current non-disclosure agreements prevent revealing retailers Pleneri is working with, the spokesperson said that “we are, and will be able to, work with retailers of all sizes.”

The company is planning to host an event in the winter that will be open to the public, so the community can learn more about the business.

A recent Facebook post from the company described Pleneri’s vision.

“An open digital platform company, Pleneri has been developed over the last several years to become an end-to-end operating network. This enables collaboration to form virtual value streams — from the consumer, through the designer, the maker, the retailer and back to the consumer,” the post said.

“Pleneri was developed to be different. To not just make apparel, but to reimagine the process and increase access to a timely and higher quality product. Down to our core, we appreciate and admire the art of production, of creating something. The art is not lost in Pleneri’s mission.”

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/pleneriapparel" target="_blank">facebook.com/pleneriapparel</a>.

<strong>WERTZ PRACTICE BECOMES REVERE DENTAL</strong>

In July, Peter Girgis purchased the Bourbonnais dental practice of Joe Wertz. Wertz, who passed away in 2021, operated the practice as did his father before him. Girgis, originally of Alton and the Chicago suburbs, has named the practice Revere Dental after Paul Revere.

“[He] is lesser-known for his dentistry than for his patriotism,” Girgis said. “However, legend claims that he once boasted he could fix teeth ‘as well as any surgeon-dentist who ever came from London,’ and that he could fix them ‘in such a manner that they are not only an ornament, but of real use in speaking and eating.’

“I hope you will find this to be true at Revere Dental. I also hope that, like Dr. Wertz, I can carry on the tradition of first-rate dental care.”

Girgis graduated with honors from Wheaton College, studying political science. He I then graduated from the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, then completed an internship in oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. In 2015, he married Sally and they have three children: Audrey, 7, Emma, 4, and George, 1.

“I look forward to getting to know the community of Bourbonnais,” Girgis said.

Revere Dental is at 588 William Latham Dr., Suite 2, Bourbonnais. Call 815-933-6100 for more information.

Submit info To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.