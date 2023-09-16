KLASEY: Two more April tornadoes

Local trivia A quarter-century before it was flattened by the 1963 tornado, the tiny town of Exline was in the news as the “Flying Village.” How and when did it earn that name? Answer: On Jan. 5, 1937, the entire population of Exline — 21 men, women and children — boarded a DC-3 aircraft at Chicago’s Midway Airport for a flight that would include circling over their temporarily deserted community. During the flight, several of the residents would be interviewed as part of a live radio broadcast. The “Flying Village” event, a publicity stunt for American Airlines, drew national attention.

During a 51-year span, from 1912 to 1963, deadly tornadoes struck Kankakee County four times, causing 12 deaths, dozens of injuries, and millions of dollars in damage. Last week’s “Looking Back” column described the tornadoes of 1912 and 1948.

This week’s column will be devoted to two storms, in 1954 and 1963, that will be remembered by many Kankakee County residents.

<strong>April 7, 1954</strong>

Ironically, the 1954 tornado struck Kankakee County on the sixth anniversary of the 1948 storm — both occurred on April 7 in the afternoon, the 1954 twister at about 3:30 p.m. and the 1948 storm at about 5 p.m. They followed somewhat parallel paths across northern Kankakee County.

The 1948 storm track began west of Manteno, passed north of Grant Park and ended across the Indiana state line. The 1954 tornado first touched down in Limestone Township, moved northeastward to Indian Oaks, passed north of St. George and south of Whitaker, and finally died out in the vicinity of Grant Park.

Along that 16-mile path, the tornado took the life of one woman, injured at least a dozen people, destroyed eight homes and seriously damaged buildings on an estimated 30 Kankakee County farms.

“The tornado, which caught many persons in its path without warning, tossed buildings around like playthings, upset freight cars, and wrecked utility lines over a large area,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal.

“The storm lost none of its fury until it lifted at the end of its 16-mile course. In most places, it cut a path about 200 yards wide, but north of St. George, it smashed three farms on a half-mile front.”

Killed by the storm was Mrs. Anna Barclay, 55, who lived in a converted country schoolhouse with her 31-year-old son, Charles. The Barclay house, which had no basement, was on the farm of Aurel Blanchette, 6 miles northeast of Indian Oaks in Sumner Township. When the storm had passed, Blanchette’s son Leonard went to the Barclay house to check on its occupants.

“Upon reaching the shambles,” reported the Daily Journal, “Blanchette saw Charles coming out of the wreckage. He was covered with blood and cried out, ‘My mother’s dead.’”

Mrs. Barclay had been struck by a large piece of wood propelled by the storm winds. Her son suffered head injuries and was taken to Hillman Memorial Hospital in Manteno for treatment.

The Daily Journal noted that, “The tornado did its best to wipe Indian Oaks off the map as it crossed Route 54 (today, Illinois 50), doing $35,000 damage to a service station there, blowing four freight cars onto their side, temporarily blocking one line of the Illinois Central and carrying away two 20,000 gallon fuel tanks, setting one down 1¼ miles away.”

When the skies cleared, emergency personnel and volunteers by the hundreds arrived in the stricken areas to help the survivors rebuild their lives (and in some cases, their homes). Two days after the tornado struck, the Daily Journal praised the volunteers in a front-page editorial.

“At farm after farm,” wrote the editor, “hundreds of workers, farmers, city residents, women and children are working in unity with only one thought in mind — to help their friends and neighbors. In all the world no man-made power nor force can match the achievements of neighbors helping each other. For whatever a tornado can destroy, men can rebuild and rebuild better than before.”

<strong>April 17, 1963</strong>

“One dead, more than 50 injured, 10 hospitalized,” reported the Kankakee Daily Journal on April 18, 1963.

“That was the death and injury toll of the devastating tornado that meandered through Kankakee County Wednesday afternoon striking major blows in the Bonfield, Bourbonnais, Exline and Momence communities.”

Mrs. Sandra Rivard, 24, was killed when the tornado ripped through the Indian Acres subdivision, northwest of Bourbonnais, demolishing the two-year-old house where she lived with her husband Gerald and their three-month-old daughter, Lisa Kay.

A neighbor, Gerrit Osenga Sr., discovered the body of Mrs. Rivard amidst the home’s wreckage after the tornado had passed. The Daily Journal described what he had found: “The Rivard baby … was cradled in the mother’s arms. Osenga said he checked the pulse of Mrs. Rivard and could feel none. The baby was breathing, and he called to a passing motorist who rushed the infant to St. Mary’s Hospital.”

The following morning, the child was reported in “satisfactory condition” at the hospital.

The tornado was first spotted about 4 p.m. in the vicinity of Essex. It moved eastward to damage several farms near Bonfield, then tore off the roof of the Country Fare restaurant on Illinois 113. Crossing the Kankakee River, the twister flattened a barn, hog house and other buildings at the Eugene Benoit farm near the Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.

The Daily Journal traced the storm’s path as it zeroed in upon the village of Bourbonnais: “Hopscotching across the landscape, the funnel cloud dipped down at Indian Acres, northwest of Bourbonnais, completely demolishing two homes and seriously damaging several others …. The twister roared into the village from the west … The funnel ripped down Main Street (Route 102), wrecking several homes. …As [it] continued along the street, it tore the roofs from a barber shop, a tavern, and a broom factory building. Turning, it tore across the Olivet Nazarene College campus.”

The campus was hard-hit by the violent storm — it struck the four-story Burke Administration building, stripping off a part of the roof and injuring a number of people in and near the building. It destroyed the college infirmary and a greenhouse, unroofed the dining hall, and badly damaged the college fieldhouse.

Approximately 50 mobile homes in the college’s housing area known as “Trailerville” were tossed about like building blocks and demolished. A significant number of injuries from the storm were suffered by the faculty and student residents of Trailerville.

Nearly 40 students, members of the college’s famed Orpheus Choir, narrowly escaped injury from the tornado. The choir members were aboard a college bus parked in front of the administration building, ready to travel to Chicago for a concert. Driver John Crandall spotted the funnel bearing down on the campus, and quickly drove away just before the storm slammed into the administration building.

After devastating the Olivet campus, the storm continued to the northeast, causing damage to the Armour (now CSL Behring) plant and the Holiday Inn motel.

“Another major disaster area,” noted the Daily Journal, “was at the hamlet of Exline … where almost every building in the little community was destroyed or extensively damaged.”

Before moving across the Indiana state line, the tornado destroyed seven homes and damaged a number of others south and east of Momence. It finally dissipated some 20 miles into Indiana.

