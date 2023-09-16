Bourbonnais' Community Campus taking shape

BOURBONNAIS — One of the largest projects the village of Bourbonnais has ever undertaken, the 10.5-acre Community Campus development, is taking shape.

The $18.2 million project began last November on 10.5 acres of village-owned land behind the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

It is transforming Robert Goselin Park into a community gathering place.

“It’s coming together nicely,” Mayor Paul Schore said this week.

“It’s nice to see how things are taking shape. You see how it looks on paper, but you have to see it as it physically takes shape,” Schore said.

When Bourbonnais trustees approved the project in 2020, Administrator Mike Van Mill said the project would be financed by municipal bonds as well as money from the village’s three business districts and interest earned from the $32.1 million the village received selling its wastewater treatment system to Aqua Illinois.

“This is a big undertaking.” Bourbonnais Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr said earlier this week.

The Community Campus master planning process began in 2019. There were several online surveys and open houses where residents gave inputs into what the campus should be.

“It is not focused on just one aspect. Seniors to toddlers are going to be able to use this facility,” Cyr explained.

“That is what we did from the very beginning. We put a group together that was the moms to seniors to say what we needed. This is not something you just close down when the snow starts to fall.”

Residents said they wanted some place they could congregate year-round, Cyr said.

Cyr said that is why a 12-foot hill is part of the campus. It can be used in the winter for sledding. A synthetic mobile ice rink can be staged in the skate park.

There are six gas fire pits within the campus area with ample seating.

“You can enter the campus from multiple areas. You don’t have to come here to do something. You can just come here and sit,” Cyr said.

Prior to the Community Campus, the land at Goselin Park was used for the annual Friendship Festival. There was also a baseball field.

<strong>WHAT TO EXPECT</strong>

When the Community Campus at Goselin Park opens in June 2024, the first event will be the Friendship Festival.

What can people expect when they visit the campus next June?

It will include a stage for performances, walkways and paths, a splash pad with changing rooms, a playground and seated areas featuring fire pits.

The current picnic pavilion has been renovated. A concession stand is being added for use during events.

The skate park will be located where the village sets up a synthetic mobile ice rink.

The Children’s Safety Town is getting updated with new features for the children who visit, Cyr said.

Festival Drive will be the pathway to all points in the campus, including the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s George Letourneau home and Kankakee County’s first log schoolhouse.

“We are excited for the future,” Schore said. “This has taken months and months to put together. We have a very good team involved in this project. These amenities will be used for a long, long time by generations to come.”