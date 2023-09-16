3 major road projects continue in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — Three major road projects continue in Kankakee County.

All three are slated to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Illinois Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Paul Wappel provided an update on each project.

<strong>Armour Road Bridge</strong>

<strong>Project Cost:</strong> $5.9 million

The project consists of reconstructing the bridge. The state will add 13-feet-wide outside lanes for bicycles and pedestrians. Bourbonnais, which owns the roadway west of the bridge, also would add a 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side of the road that will run down to Mooney Drive.

<strong>Completion date:</strong> Summer 2024

<strong>Current work:</strong> Crews are preparing to pour the deck for the north side of the bridge (westbound lanes) within the next few weeks. IDOT officials are expecting to switch to Stage 2 construction, which switches traffic to the north end of the bridge, by early November. When this switch happens, work will begin demolishing and rebuilding the south side of the bridge (eastbound lanes).

<strong>Traffic impacts:</strong> One lane of traffic in each direction will continue to be maintained throughout the project. Traffic may be affected on the day of the deck pour for concrete deliveries, but otherwise there shouldn’t be any additional impact.

<strong>Interstate 57 over Grinnell Road and Railroad north of Illinois 17</strong>

<strong>Project Cost:</strong> $23.6 million

Work is ongoing to replace and widen the bridges where I-57 crosses Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad north of the Court Street interchange.

<strong>Completion date:</strong> December 2024

<strong>Current work:</strong> Work is being finished on the northbound bridges and it is expected to switch to Stage 2 construction, which switches traffic to the northbound bridges, the first week of October. After the switch, work will begin demolishing and rebuilding the southbound bridges. This also will require a closure of Grinnell Road at I-57.

<strong>Traffic impacts:</strong> Currently, the southbound bridges have one lane of traffic in each direction. When traffic is switched to the northbound bridge, there will be two lanes for northbound traffic and one lane for southbound traffic.

<strong>Armour Road and Illinois Route 50</strong>

<strong>Project Cost:</strong> $13.8 million

The project consists of widening and resurfacing the intersection of Route 50 and Armour Road with additional dedicated turn lanes. Improvements also include new storm sewers, an updated biking and walking path, sidewalks, new curbs and gutters, improved lighting, modernized traffic signals and landscaping.

<strong>Completion date:</strong> December 2024

<strong>Current work:</strong> Underground work is scheduled to begin this week, and IDOT officials expect to begin preliminary work removing pavement within the next few weeks.

<strong>Traffic impacts:</strong> During preliminary work, Armour Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction and Illinois 50 will close one northbound left turn lane. Other work set to begin later this year includes underground and ditch work in the southeast quadrant of the intersection, so the northbound Illinois 50 right lane will be closed south of Armour Road, as well as the eastbound Armour Road right lane east of Illinois 50.