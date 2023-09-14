Peotone grad dies in crash in Indiana

PEOTONE — Peotone High School graduate Alejandro “Alex” Cardenas had a smile that would light up any room he entered.

“You always knew when he was in the room and that was a good thing. [He] always had a smile on his face,” Peotone football coach Apostolos Tsiamas recalled of Cardenas.

“[He] always wanted everyone to feel welcome, and regardless of how things were going football wise, he always was trying to motivate our guys to continue to work and be better.”

Early Sunday morning, the 18-year-old Cardenas died in a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Lowell, Ind.

The Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the crash occurred at 3:16 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Belshaw Road.

A preliminary investigation by the Lake County Traffic Reconstruction Unit revealed an eastbound SUV left the roadway and collided with a tree.

There were four passengers ranging in age from 16 to 20 years old in the vehicle, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation, the release said.

Cardenas graduated from Peotone High School in May. He celebrated his 18th birthday on July 29.

He is the son of Oscar and Teresa Cardenas and the brother of Carlos, Adan and Adrian Cardenas.

“If you knew our son, then you [would] know he was an amazing young man. Kind hearted, smart, fun, a great friend, and had the purest soul,” the family said in a GoFundMe page they started.

“He always knew how to make everyone feel special. He appreciated everything and loved everyone.”

“Alejandro was one of the most positive, uplifting and unselfish people. He was always helping other people and motivating them to do their best,” the family said in the post.

“Alejandro would also stand up for the little guy and make sure everyone was included and was having fun. His gleaming smile will be truly missed by everyone.”

Peotone High School principal Jason Spang remembered Cardenas as a "a very outgoing young man that many of his classmates looked up to."

"He gave it his all in everything he did. He made a tremendous impact on students and staff at Peotone High School and he will be missed by all who knew him," Spang said.

Besides playing football, Cardenas wrestled for the Blue Devils. He qualified for the state tournament twice.

Andrea Protti started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

“Alex was a beautiful and kind soul that you can always find smiling and making everyone in the room happy and laughing,” she said.

“Alex loved his family so much and was always there for his brothers and parents and loved going to family parties and making memories with all of his family and friends.”

A visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home 112 W. Main St., Peotone. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 511 N. Conrad St., Peotone. Burial will follow at Peotone Cemetery.

Peotone High School football coach Apostolos Tsiamas shared two stories about former player Alex Cardenas, who died in a single-vehicle crash in Indiana Sept. 10.

"When he was a senior and we started our off-season program for football, he asked if he could come in and workout with us. I said of course you can. He came in, got some lifts in but was mostly going around talking with guys about how much he misses football and to not take it for granted and to continue to bust their ass etc. He and I talked for a while for the few weeks he came in there and he just kept telling me how much he misses football and how thankful he was for getting to play that sport.

"The second story was after a game late in the season. We won a game on the road and as we were driving back on the bus, the players were in the back, singing, dancing. You have to be a football player to understand what those bus rides home after a win are like. My then 9 year old son was on the bus, as he was our ball boy for the game. Alex come to the front and told him to come to the back to celebrate with all of them. My son, shy as they come, was hesitant but Alex kept on him. Eventually he went back there and there was my son celebrating with the kids and having a blast.

"He always wanted to include everyone and make everyone feel a part of the team.

"I miss him like crazy, as does everyone else that knew him, even if it was only for a bus ride or a workout."