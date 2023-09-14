Kankakee County holds groundbreaking for new animal control facility

Shovels and hard hats served as accessories to the groundbreaking of the new Kankakee County Animal Control facility on Wednesday morning.

Under a warm September sun, dozens of community and state leaders — including representatives from the county board, the sheriff’s office and the village of Bourbonnais — gathered at the former Illinois Fire & Police Equipment building situated on Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais.

“This is a great day and a long time coming,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, whose office oversees animal control.

Downey said the original plan for a new site was to build new, but they found an existing building that he said “will be beneficial to the staff, the animals and the community.”

The building was brought to the county’s attention by Brian Tanner who made the building available upon his retirement from IFPE. He was thanked during opening remarks.

The existing space, which is 3,500 square feet, is currently being constructed to add another 4,000-plus of square footage. There will be yards designated for outdoor play for dogs, and an intake area for drop-offs.

Kankakee County Animal Control Shelter Manager Kelly Blume, who has been with animal control for 10½ years, said that this would about double the space that the unit is currently working out of on Stanford Drive in Kankakee.

“It will be just a great place for the community to come, for the animals to be at and for the staff to work at,” she said.

Kennel tech Laura Bertrand agreed, saying it’s been “a long time coming.”

Bertrand had worked for eight years as kennel tech before moving to a different state. She’s back in the area and has since resumed her role.

“I’m excited. We were working toward it before and now it’s actually happening.”

<strong>BREAKING NEW GROUND</strong>

Opening the groundbreaking ceremony was Kankakee County Board Vice Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand, who said the new facility is “definitely something that’s needed.”

He reminded those in attendance that the project was made possible through American Rescue Plan Act funds. Additionally, a $100,000 grant was secured last year for infrastructure by Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, as well as a $100,000 donation from the local organization BARK — Because Animals Really Kount.

The space will allow for separation by species, something that is not a current option. There will be separate rooms for cats and dogs.

Currently with 24 dogs and six cats in animal control’s current care, director Kari Laird said the new site is projected to be open in June of 2024.

Much of the project was overseen by the county board’s Animal Welfare Advisory Commission, and commission’s Chairwoman Tinker Parker — who is also a county board member — was among those tossing the ceremonial dirt for the groundbreaking.

Assisting her with shovels in hand were Alexander-Hildebrand, Downey, Laird, county board member Craig Long and BARK President Curt Gigl.

“In addition to the groundbreaking today, what we didn’t include with the invitation, is that you are now required to go over to animal control and take a dog home with you,” Downey joked.

For more information on animal control and its services, as well as adoptable pets, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3sM8Ecq" target="_blank">bit.ly/3sM8Ecq</a>.