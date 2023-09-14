Bourbonnais seeks interpreters for log schoolhouse pilot program

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais and Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society are seeking volunteers to portray educators for the 1837 Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse.

Recently recognized as the second historic landmark located in Bourbonnais (the first being the George R. Letourneau Home and Museum), the reconstructed structure operated as a one-room school at 493 S. Main St., from 1837 to 1848, before becoming home to various French-Canadian families until 2010.

The Log Schoolhouse Advisory Committee would like to bring visitors back in time with an authentic experience of what a school day may have looked like during this era.

Interpreters will take on the role of a teacher and be provided a sample curriculum for use during the seasonal program. The goal of the interpreter is to educate and engage elementary-aged student visitors, while preserving Bourbonnais history.

The Bourbonnais Museum Campus is located at 698 Stratford Drive East and includes the George R. Letourneau Home and Museum, the Adrien M. Richard Preserve and the 1837 Log Schoolhouse.

For those interested in volunteering, contact village of Bourbonnais Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey at 815-937-3570 or <a href="mailto:caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com</a>.

For more information on the log schoolhouse, go to <a href="https://bourbonnaishistory.org/log-schoolhouse" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org/log-schoolhouse</a>.