City OKs take-home squad vehicles, 2 additional police vehicles sought

KANKAKEE — Every officer of the 67-member Kankakee Police Department who lives within the city limits informed the administration they would be willing to take a police vehicle home.

Based on the overwhelming response, the Kankakee City Council’s Budget Committee gave a unanimous thumbs up to purchasing not only the five new police vehicles to update the existing fleet, but also the go-ahead to purchase two additional squads to start the take-home program.

The concept is the presence of police vehicles in neighborhoods will discourage criminal or improper behavior.

This matter must be approved by the full Kankakee City Council. This vote will likely come up at Monday’s city council meeting.

On Monday, the committee gave permission for Police Chief Chris Kidwell to purchase seven new Ford Explorer squad vehicles at a cost of $453,000.

“If ever there’s an issue which demands resources, it’s public safety,” said Budget Committee chairman Mike O’Brien. “This is not going to solve every public safety issue, but it can be part of a solution.”

Kidwell had been discussing the purchase of five new 2023 SUVs to update the fleet. However, seeking some way to help quell a sharp increase in shootings, a suggestion was made to have Kankakee officers who live in the city to take squads home.

Kidwell thought perhaps about half of the 13 officers who live in the city would be interested. He surveyed the officers and discovered all of them were willing to participate.

“I was surprised,” Kidwell said of the officers’ response. “I was certainly glad to hear it. This is a positive development.”

Obviously, the city would not be able to find that many new vehicles in a single year as police SUVs are in short supply.

However, Mayor Chris Curtis said additional squads can be purchased on an annual basis.

The take-home policy has not been established, but Kidwell believes the first two squads would be allotted on the basis of seniority.

The vehicles would basically belong to the officer. The SUV would be used by the officer on the eight-hour shift and then driven home and parked in front of their residence.

The vehicle would remain at the officer’s residence during off hours and even on off days.

It will now be up to Kidwell to hunt down the Ford Explorers. He is keeping his fingers crossed he will able to find some remaining 2023 models, which would come at less cost.

He believes 2023 models can be purchased for about $60,000. A 2024 model will of course be more expensive, perhaps by as much as $8,000 per vehicle.