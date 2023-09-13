3 Bradley Fire officers promoted

BRADLEY — Without having an officer with the rank of lieutenant within the Bradley Fire Department for about three years, the village put out that fire.

On Monday, the Bradley Village Board officially promoted three of its nine full-time firefighters to the rank of lieutenant.

In addition to the 10 full-time officers, the fire department has 16 part-time firefighters.

The department has been without any officers holding the rank of lieutenant for the past three years. Officers have been filling in that role on an as-needed basis.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson noted the promotions exhausted the department’s promotion list. The three promoted officers ranked one, two and four on the promotion list.

The officer which had ranked third on the list no longer works for the village.

The village has been in the process of expanding its fire and emergency services. Bradley recently invested more than $2.5 million in a second fire station in its northeastern portion at 1690 Newtowne Drive.

The department is also working to add firefighter/paramedics to its full-time force.

Haemaker, 32, of Crete, has been with Bradley for about two years, having previously served more than 10 years with the Crete Township Fire Protection District.

McCue, 42, of Bradley, has been with Bradley Fire for 20 years.

McHugh, 42, of Manteno, has been with the village for about 10 years.

In addition to the new fire station, the village also recently purchased a $237,000 ambulance and a $585,000 fire engine.