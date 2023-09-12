One-vehicle crash claims life of Stockland man

STOCKLAND — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred approximately three miles north of Stockland on Saturday.

Travis Wood, of Stockland, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Stockland is located approximately 50 miles south of downtown Kankakee.

At approximately 11:40 p.m., Iroquois County deputies investigated the crash on 2850 East Road near 1132 North Road.

The 36-year-old Wood was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon. He was traveling south on 2850 East Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, according to the release.

Wood’s vehicle entered the west ditch and traveled 296 feet before the vehicle began to skid across the roadway into the east ditch.

Wood’s vehicle struck a ditch embankment causing the vehicle to roll approximately 2.5 times and came to rest on the vehicle’s roof in a standing cornfield, the release said.

A passenger in the vehicle was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and was treated for minor injuries, according to the release.