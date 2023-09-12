Memorial exhibit 'Portrait of a Soldier' on display at KCC

A memorial exhibition showing 291 hand-drawn soldiers’ portraits is on display at Kankakee Community College now through Friday.

Portrait of a Soldier has portraits of the men and women who have died serving the United States since Sept. 11, 2001. The exhibit is on display in KCC’s Arts & Sciences Building art gallery space.

The public is invited to the opening and to view the exhibit during its stay at KCC. It is open from 7:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

“The Portrait of a Soldier memorial is a moving tribute to the men and women who have given their last full measure of devotion to our democracy,” former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, who hosted an opening-night reception on Monday, said. “I encourage everyone to come see the Portrait of a Soldier tribute and honor the memory of these fallen heroes.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the beginning of the war in Iraq, Quinn noted. The exhibit includes the portrait of Marine Capt. Ryan Beaupre, a St. Anne native and Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate, who was the first serviceperson to be killed in action during the war.

Guests to the Portrait of a Soldier exhibit are invited to write letters of thanks and draw pictures for deployed troops, veterans wounded soldiers and caregivers. They will be delivered via Operation Gratitude.

The artists are Cameron Schilling, of Mattoon, and Donal Jeremiah, of Streamwood. Schilling drew the first portrait in August 2004, after Army Spc. Charles Neeley, also of Mattoon, was killed in Iraq. Schilling gave the sketch to Neeley’s parents to convey his sympathy. In October 2005, while a student at Eastern Illinois University, Schilling decided to draw a portrait of every Illinois service member who has fallen during the Global War on Terror.

The portraits to be displayed are copies of the originals, which are given to the fallen soldiers’ next of kin. The exhibit travels throughout Illinois. Portraits can be viewed at <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2zd275sf" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2zd275sf</a>.

For more information about the KCC showing, contact KCC vice president for Advancement, Marketing, and Public Relations Kari Nugent at <a href="mailto:knugent@kcc.edu" target="_blank">knugent@kcc.edu</a> or 815-802-8256.