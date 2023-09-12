Incobrasa breaks ground on $250 million plant expansion in Iroquois County

GILMAN — This past week, a major employer in Iroquois County broke ground on the expansion of its facility in Gilman.

Incobrasa Industries’ expansion represents more than $250 million capital investment and will create 40 new full-time jobs while retaining 200 jobs.

On Sept. 6, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker joined state and local leaders along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to celebrate the groundbreaking of Incobrasa Industries LTD’s expanded manufacturing facility.

“With Incobrasa’s announced expansion today, the company will more than double its production capacity by 2030. That’s a win for Gilman, for Illinois, and for the nation,” Governor Pritzker said in a news release.

The groundbreaking occurred two days before more major economic news.

On Friday, Pritzker, along with Kankakee County and Manteno officials announced plans that Chinese-based company Gotion will transform the 1.5-million-square-foot former Kmart distribution center on South Spruce Street in Manteno into a high-tech lithium battery manufacturing plant.

The company projects ultimately hiring some 2,600 workers with an annual income level of $55,000.

Gotion will invest $2 billion in the 158-acre site. The site is to be in operation in 2024.

The Gilman plant processes soybeans to produce animal feed, packaged vegetable oil and biodiesel.

This expansion will enable the company to make use of the vast supply of soybeans that are available in Illinois, which is the largest soybean producer in the United States.

Incobrasa is an industry leader in soybean processing that has had a manufacturing presence in Illinois since 1997.

The company’s capital investment will construct a new soybean crushing facility — adding 170,000 square feet of new state-of-the-art production facilities.

The company will also be constructing a 50-acre solar array to help fuel the facilities.

This will have the capacity to generate 5 megawatts of energy, which can be used to provide power directly to the plant or to feed the grid, the news release said.

“In addition to sustaining and creating new, permanent, good-paying careers, this new $250 million expansion will mean dozens of construction and installation jobs for workers here in Iroquois County and across the region, Pritzker said in the release.

“We’re making it easier for companies to do business in Illinois. We’re investing in our skilled workforce. And we’re modernizing our transportation systems, roads, ports and airports. Illinois is on the rise and open for business.”

President/CEO of Incobrasa Aluizio Ribeiro said it was an exciting day for Incobrasa and the community.

“Because of the DCEO’s Economic Development for a Growing Economy Tax Credit — we will be able to expand our workforce, and our footprint with local farmers,” Ribeiro said.

“We want to extend a special thank you to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Deputy Governor Andy Manar, and DCEO Director Kristin Richards for their assistance and guidance for their dedication to ensuring that businesses flourish and expand in Illinois.”

As part of the expansion, the company received an Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit, which specifies a minimum capital investment of $155.8 million.

“Through a variety of business attraction incentives, the State of Illinois is committed to supporting businesses with a shared commitment to investing in Illinois’ communities while spurring economic development,” DCEO Director Kristin Richards said in the release.