Bradley police hold procession through the Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Overpass

The sky released a wave of raindrops right as the Bradley Police Department procession passed by the new signs memorializing fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on Friday along Illinois Route 50.

The signs were installed Friday morning on both sides of the Interstate 57 Exit 315 overpass to honor Rittmanic’s ultimate sacrifice and her legacy with community policing.

The overpass is now dedicated as the Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Overpass.

The signs were unveiled in a private ceremony on Sept. 1 at the Quality Inn & Suites with family and officials speaking at the event.

“If you spent any time with [Marlene] you would know what kind of a friend and colleague she was,” Rittmanic’s wife, Lyn Stua-Rittmanic, said at the event. “The last year and half has been a roller coaster. Stuff like this [this sign] makes me happy we have not forgotten. We’re never going to forget her.”

Stua-Rittmanic helped lead Friday’s procession, along with family and friends, taking video and waving to Bradley Lt. Phil Trudeau, who was posted at the northbound sign with an American flag.

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, introduced House Joint Resolution 15 in February to designate the overpass. It was adopted in the House in April, followed by adoption in the Senate in May.

“To keep communities peaceful, heroes behind the badge go to work knowing the dangers they face and accepting them. Heroes like Marlene Rittmanic did,” Haas said in her remarks before giving Bradley Police Chief Don Barber and Stua-Rittmanic copies of the resolution.

“Sergeant Rittmanic served the Bradley community and all of our communities with the willingness to give up herself and make the ultimate sacrifice,” Haas continued. “The magnitude of this legacy must never be underestimated. Sergeant Rittmanic gave her life so that we can be safe. She lived a life of service that all of us can aspire to achieve.”

Darius Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, and his girlfriend Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley, which is located just past the overpass.