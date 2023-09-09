City discusses plan to allow officers to take squad cars home

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police officers who live in the city may soon be allowed to take the Ford Explorer squad vehicles home.

While the vehicles are not intended to be used as a personal car — meaning not designed to make trips to the grocery store or to visits family or friends — the SUVs would be parked outside the officer’s residence during non-duty hours.

At this week’s Kankakee City Council Public Safety Committee, council members continued their discussion from Tuesday’s council meeting regarding efforts to increase safety.

One suggestion which appeared to gain traction at the committee was allowing officers who live within Kankakee’s corporate boundaries to take a squad vehicle home if they so desired.

Of the 67-member force, 13 officers live in Kankakee, Police Chief Chris Kidwell noted.

Getting police vehicles has been a challenge for departments across the country during the past few years, largely dealing with the supply of needed computer chips.

As a result, the city would not have a supply of vehicles if all the officers wanted to take one home.

Kidwell was seeking a financial OK from the Public Safety Committee of $303,503 to purchase five 2023 SUVs if they become available.

Kidwell noted if a vehicle became available and he didn’t have money already approved, it would be likely that by the time he gained approval the vehicle would be purchased by another department.

<strong>‘I’M FOR IT’</strong>

Mayor Chris Curtis said the city is in much better financial footing so this is an expense the city can take on. He noted that public safety is the city top focus so anything which may help in that area, he is willing to consider.

“I’m for it,” Curtis said. He said the take-home fleet could be as many as six within three years.

Alderman Mike O’Brien, who is chairman of the Budget Committee, supported the take-home vehicle plan, noting it would be a good long-term strategy to aid safety.

The committee granted him the funds. As the discussion continued on in-city officers being able to take home a police vehicle, Kidwell noted the fleet would need to grow.

The fleet expansion would take at least a few years, he noted. The committee gave him the OK to grow the fleet by an two more if he could find them.

Currently, the department has 17 marked vehicles. He noted the department operates three daily shifts of six squad cars. The six are basically operated 24 hours a day.

He said some of the fleet is older and somewhat unreliable. Some of the vehicles are also used within the department, but not for patrol.

<strong>SURVEY TO BE TAKEN</strong>

He said after the meeting that perhaps six or seven of the 13 in-city officers would take part in the bringing cars home program.

Kidwell was asked how many of the officers in this group would live in an area considered “high crime.” He said the number would likely be two.

Kidwell planned to survey the 13 officers to gain their interest level.

If one or two cars became available and more than one or two officers would like to take a squad home, who would be get the vehicle, the police administration was asked.

Deputy Chief Donell Austin offered the most-senior officers should have the first chance at the take-home squad. He also noted it would be a good thought to have an officer be on the force for a period of perhaps five years before being able to take a squad home.

With the 2023 vehicle year coming to a conclusion, Kidwell said he would like to purchase 2023 model year vehicles because it would be likely those could be gained at a lower cost.

He estimated a 2023 vehicle could be purchased and outfitted at about $60,000. He estimated 2024 models would likely cost an additional $5,000-$8,000.