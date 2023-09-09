CITIZEN SPOTLIGHT: Graham-Wicks determined to lessen violence with Kankakee United

For 15 years, Johnnie Graham-Wicks and her family lived at 591 S. Elm Ave., Kankakee. By happenstance, this same home would become Graham-Wicks’ office in 2022.

“It kinda felt like home,” she said upon returning to her former address.

She and her husband sold their home and moved to Bourbonnais. The person who purchased the home would then sell it to the city of Kankakee, which led to it becoming the Strong Neighborhoods Home and the headquarters of Kankakee United, where Graham-Wicks serves as the organization’s director with an emphasis on violence prevention.

The two-story building serves as a safe space for youth. Plans are in place for putting gaming systems and activities for after-school use.

Eventually, Kankakee United would like to have a house in every ward. The Strong Neighborhoods Home falls under the purview of wards two and six.

Just off the heels of her one-year anniversary with the organization, Graham-Wicks and her team are working hard to reach the area’s youth.

Her job entails helping families relocate after a displacement, provide victims’ assistance and counseling services, plan and host community events and more.

“I literally do a lot,” she said, noting another aspect of the job is making work groups for hospital-based behavioral prevention to “give them the purpose that they need to change.”

<strong>MEET JOHNNIE</strong>

The first thing Graham-Wicks wants people to know is “it is not about me.”

She works with the primary goal of helping others.

Graham-Wicks started her career in education in 1997 as a professional with Kankakee School District 111. During this time, she continued her own education at Kankakee Community College and then on to Olivet Nazarene University.

After graduating from Olivet with a Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences & Hospitality Concentration in 2008, she also worked as a substitute teacher with KSD 111.

Graham-Wicks spent over 15 years in education with the district. At the time, her two children attended school in the district.

In 2018, Graham-Wicks would move over to the Kankakee Public Library as a youth services assistant and then became youth services outreach and teen lead. It was here that she was encouraged to apply for the position with Kankakee United.

“My library supervisor Camille Rose said, ‘Johnnie, this [role] is for you,’” Graham-Wicks recalled. At first, she didn’t want to leave the library but ultimately she decided to apply for the job and thought, “whatever happens, happens.”

What happened is that she’s now working out of her former home, she’s working with the organization’s mission “to reduce gun violence involving African-American boys and men under 25 years of age in Kankakee by uniting community resources to increase neighborhood engagement, address trauma related concerns and remove employment barriers.”

Originally hired as a coordinator for the organization, she received the title change of director about four months into her work. Recently, Graham-Wicks hired a new coordinator, Troy Luie, who is actively working with youth.

The team is planning a Teen Town Hall where local youth will have the opportunity to voice concerns about violence. At this event will be community leaders.

“Some teens typically feel their voices aren’t heard in some instances,” Luie said.

“A lot of times they might not be in after-school activities. If you’re not directly connected to any guidance, you may not have the certain people to talk to. What better way than to have mayors and aldermen to listen to those teens.”

The goal with the event, and the organization as a whole, is to get the teens to express how violence — whether it be witnessed or endured — is affecting them and how they can all work together to decrease that violence.

Partnering with Kankakee Forgives and the Illinois Coalition of Community Services allows Kankakee United to expand its reach.

The reach was initially geared toward youth ages 14 to 24. When the realization became clear that gun violence was impacting kids “younger and younger,” the age was dropped to 10.

“We want our community to be a safe space,” Graham-Wicks said. “We don’t want you to be in your home and feel unsafe, that’s like the worst feeling in the world.

“We need to be able to reach these teens where they are and give them a voice.”

Graham-Wicks said that the organization is gearing up to do more with local schools. Over the summer, Kankakee United held safe-summer initiatives including a block party, kickball games and a braid-a-thon. She said that these were done in separate neighborhoods “so they know we’re here.”

<strong>A STRONG TEAM</strong>

In addition to Luie, ICCS Field Supervisor Rhonda Currie works closely with Kankakee United to get the word out about its existence and offerings.

“[Rhonda] is like my right hand and Troy is now like my left,” Graham-Wicks said.

Graham-Wicks’ two kids also assist with the organization, as her son, TJ Wicks, is Kankakee United’s youth lead and her daughter, DJ IlliestNoize, has provided tunes for safe-summer initiatives.

Originally from Nebraska, Graham-Wicks came to the area 31 years ago. In that time, she’s made her mark on bettering the lives of local youth.

“[We’re] getting people to know what Kankakee United is and what we have to offer,” she said.

Johnnie Graham-Wicks, Rhonda Currie and Troy Luie shared their five-year goals for Kankakee United.

<strong>JGW:</strong> "I definitely hope to see some reduction in gun violence. Hope to build a community presence. It used to be everybody knew everybody. [Taking] that initiative of camaraderie once again and building that back up."

<strong>RC:</strong> "[Continuing] the relationship-building with the Kankakee Police Department and seeing a better response to if an incident has occurred taht the community is really helping the police. I know over the years that’s been something that’s been frowned about. LT DEP Austin has been phenomenal. He really takes the time to want to build relationships with the residents."

Currie added that with focus on relationship-building, it will be more likely that community members will talk with police before and after incidents. With Graham-Wicks noted, "it can decrease anxiety on both sides. Part of our community events is to have police come out and meet the kids and let them see them on a non-active role. Kids then get a chance to ask questions."

<strong>TL:</strong> "My goal is to get youth to understand that there are other ways to resolve issues and concerns other than violence. More so just give them a listening ear. A lot of times they don’t have people they can voice their frustrations to. I’ve always felt that was a skill of mine. [I plan to] use that and try to help them as much as possible in any way shape or form."

Kankakee United is planning the following events:

• A Bike Against Violence event is set for Sept. 27.

• On Oct. 4 will be a quarterly Community Partners Luncheon.

• Youth Police Stops will take place on Oct. 18 at Kankakee Area Career Center.

• A two-part Teen Town Hall will take place on Nov. 2 at the Kankakee Public Library. For the first half, youth in attendance will be able to share concerns. The second half will be a Friendsgiving.