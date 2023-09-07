One person dead following accident in Peotone

PEOTONE — The Peotone Police Department is investigating a fatal accident involving a vehicle and pedestrian Wednesday.

At 7:52 p.m., officers responded to Illinois Route 50 at the intersection with Corning Avenue for the accident, according to a press release from Peotone police.

A vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Peotone struck a 61-year-old man from Peotone.

Manhattan Fire Department transported the man to a Kankakee hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

The driver of the vehicle was treated and released at the scene.

Illinois Route 50 was closed for several hours.