Jeffery Street liquor permit in limbo

KANKAKEE — The plan to turn the former West Jeffery Street Convenient Food Mart into a site which could sell packaged alcohol was not on the agenda at Tuesday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Prior to the start of the council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis was asked by The Daily Journal why the conditional use permit request for the property was not on the agenda as anticipated.

“They’ve asked for more time,” he said. “They are evaluating what they want to do. It was slated to be on the agenda tonight. They will let us know when they want it back on the agenda.”

Sunny Singh, of Kankakee, the developer of the planned Westside Groceries & Liquor, has had some issues with the store he manages on the city’s east side in recent weeks.

The eastside store, Amar Market, 1612 E. Maple St., was hit on Aug. 25 with a four-day suspension of its liquor license due to a pair of instances of selling alcohol to underage customers.

The four-day suspension has been served.

The timing of the suspension, however, could not have come at a more critical time.

During the August Kankakee Planning Board meeting in which the planning board approved the conditional use permit to sell alcohol, many neighboring residents objected to this issue.

In addition to residents, both representatives for the city’s 4th Ward, Danita Grant-Swanson and Lance Marczak, the area where the planned store is located, have expressed their opposition to the sale of alcohol at the site.

The planning board’s conditional use permit approval lasts for one year from the time of its vote. If it is not forwarded to the city council within that timeframe, the permit request expires.

Both council members said they believed there are more than enough alcohol-selling locations in or near the westside ward to adequately serve the population.

Because the planning board is only an advisory board to the city council on matters such as a conditional use permit requests, the council must also approve the request.