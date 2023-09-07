City seeks ideas to reduce violence, gain back control

It was Memorial Day, the traditional start of summer, and Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis weighed the idea of putting out a news release touting the city’s plunging crime statistics.

He decided against it.

Fast forward to one day past Labor Day, the traditional end of summer, and Curtis was seated at the head of the Kankakee City Council chambers, and he became emotional.

It has been a bloody, violent summer. Gun shots ring out on nearly a nightly basis. This past holiday weekend was especially violent.

The weekend ended with a Kankakee man being shot and killed. The early Sunday morning fatal shooting of 35-year-old William Campbell in the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue punctuated a violent holiday week.

Choosing his words carefully, Curtis first said he has the utmost confidence in the police department and its administration of Chief Chris Kidwell and Deputy Chief Donell Austin.

He then added:

“It’s been a s--- show since Memorial Day weekend,” Curtis said. “It hasn’t been good.”

He encouraged any council member who has an idea as to what can be done to help to bring the idea forward. The city’s life may be swinging in the balance, he indicated.

“We can’t be a community if we can’t get a handle on public safety. I’m open to all ideas,” he said.

Several residents addressed the council during the public comment portion of the meeting, and council members also voiced frustrations — with Curtis fighting back tears as he spoke at the meeting’s conclusion — of what can be done to stop this senseless behavior.

After the public comment session concluded, Curtis said there would be discussion about this issue after the business portion of the meeting concluded. He encouraged those who spoke to stay. The vast majority of residents left.

<strong>ARE CRIMINALS WINNING?</strong>

For the mayor who came into office more than two years ago with a mandate to reduce violence, the city’s fourth murder of the year which placed an exclamation point at the end of its summer, this is certainly not the path he had set out.

One alderwoman, 5th Ward council member Carmen Lewis, bluntly stated it appears to her that the “criminals are winning” in the fight for the city’s soul.

Whether accurate or not, there appeared to be no doubt among the 13 council members at Tuesday’s meeting the city is once again at a crossroads.

Council members talked more about security cameras. They talked about the need for more police officers to live within the city limits. They spoke about the importance of educational programs.

<strong>COOPERATION NEEDED</strong>

The recently-promoted Kidwell said the department is doing its job. Police are thoroughly investigating crimes. They have developed key “persons of interest” for the yet-unsolved murders or shootings.

But, he said, the department can’t bring shaky evidence or cases without cooperating witnesses to Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and expect successful prosecutions.

Kidwell went through the number of investigations taking place. He said the vast majority are not gang related, meaning they simply are people taking justice into their own hands.

He also said homes or cars being fired upon are locations where gunfire is being returned.

These situations, he indicated, means these are incidents where innocent people are not living.

He explained in today’s society those who believed they have been wronged by someone, take their case to social media platforms. Instead of people walking away and cooling down from a situation, they only work themselves into more anger through social media.

“Things fester on social media. We are doing everything we can,” Kidwell said.

Would the 67-member department be more effective with more officers? Maybe.

“Sometimes I could have 1,000 cops out there and couldn’t prevent it,” he said.

Kidwell said the department is working to reduce crime or the threat of it. He said 31 guns were recovered in August. Another six guns have been recovered thus far in September.

Both Curtis and Kidwell noted there is a group of about 10 who are likely the source of 80% of the city’s crime issues.

“It’s the same people over and over,” he said.

<strong>‘BUCKETS OF BLOOD’</strong>

During public comment, Kankakeean Tamika Crutcher described Kankakee as a “city in despair.”

“What is the administration going to do?” she asked. “What is your plan? I’m not sure what you are doing.”

She suggested holding parents of youthful offenders accountable.

She suggested by the Sept. 18 council meeting a plan be presented.

Another resident also encouraged the city to pressure families who are responsible for raising young offenders.

Travis Miller, who has been active with social justice campaigns, said the administration needs to be held responsible for every bullet fired. He said when Curtis ran for mayor against Chasity Wells-Armstrong he laid this issue as her feet.

“Now it seems we have turned a deaf ear to what is going on,” Miller said.

He said while festivals are being planned and held in some areas of the city, the only planning taking place within other areas are those for funerals of young lives lost.

He said while he was not saying Curtis is not doing anything, but more must be done.

“You campaigned for a better Kankakee,” Miller said. “We still have buckets and buckets of blood pouring.”