St. Anne Pumpkin Fest looks toward fall with event running Sept. 14-17

While the St. Anne Pumpkin Fest technically kicks off Saturday with a princess pageant at St. Anne Grade School, the festival itself begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 14 with garage sales (which also run Friday and Saturday) and will run through Sept. 17. There will be crafts/activities, live music, parades, a cruise night, kid zone, truck pull and more.

<strong>THURSDAY, SEPT. 14</strong>

Garage sales take place throughout the day, as does a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church parish hall. From 5-7 p.m. is pumpkin painting, scarecrow painting and T-shirt tie dye at the park where concessions will be open.

<strong>FRIDAY, SEPT. 15</strong>

Garage sales take place throughout the day, as does a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at parish hall. The beer tent will be open from 4-11:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m. the Silhouettes will perform; at 8 p.m. will be the South Side Social Club. From 5-7 p.m. is touch-a-truck and from 6-9 p.m. is a cruise night [the second-ever event in St. Anne]. From 7-8 p.m. is the kids’ lighted parade and at 8:30 p.m. begins s’mores on the east side of the bank.

<strong>SATURDAY, SEPT. 16</strong>

Garage sales run from 8 a.m. to noon. Also starting at 8 a.m. is a blood drive at the St. Anne Baptist Church, 205 W. Sheffield St. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is craft/flea/antique/food vendors; also happening in this timeframe is hand waxing and electric animals ride in the park. At 9 a.m., SAGA and SACHS jazz bands perform. At 10 a.m. is the town-wide scavenger hunt. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the kids’ zone, which will be closed from 2-3 p.m. for the 2 p.m. Grand Pumpkin Parade.

At 10 a.m. is kid barrel/train rides in the park. At noon is bingo at the fire department. At 1 p.m. is Sensei Steve on the main stage. At 2 p.m. is the Road Apple Derby. From 3-11:30 p.m., the beer tent will be open. From 3-4 p.m., the princess and her court will appear on the main stage. At 4 p.m. is the St. Anne Fire Department bag tournament.

At 4:30 p.m. is a K-9 demonstration. At dusk is fireworks followed by 8:30 p.m. s’mores. Live music will happen at: 4:30 p.m., Jake Vaughn; 8 p.m., High Anxiety.

<strong>SUNDAY, SEPT. 17</strong>

From 7-11 a.m. will be the St. Anne Fireman’s Breakfast at the fire station, 190 N. Second Ave. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is the auto show. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is craft/flea/antique/food vendors. At 9:30 a.m. will be worship on the main stage. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be the kids’ zone, and hand waxing and electric animal rides. At 11 a.m. is a truck pull and a reptile show with Crosstown Exotics will happen at the same time.