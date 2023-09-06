Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity program to hold fundraising banquet

Jim Riordan is used to telling other people’s stories as an author of 45 books, chronicling the lives of several famous subjects, most notably the biography of Doors lead singer Jim Morrison in “Break on Through.”

Yet, Riordan, of Kankakee, is dedicating a lot of his time now helping those who are out of the limelight, working for the Kankakee County Renewed Opportunity program that assists men and women who have been released from correctional and detention facilities return as productive members of the community.

“I’ll probably be doing this until I can’t,” said Riordan, 73. “I like the work, and I like helping people.”

A board for KCRO was formed in 2005, and the program was started in February of 2006 by then-Kankakee County Sheriff Tim Bukowski with the assistance of Judge Clark Erickson and the Rev. Vincent Clark of Mount Olive Church in Kankakee among others. Bukowski hired Jasper Jones as director of the program.

The program, overseen by a large board, relies heavily on grant money, but it will be holding the KCRO inaugural Celebratory Fundraising Banquet at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Knights of Columbus at 187 S. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will be the keynote speaker for the event. The Spirit of the Mission Award will be presented to Bukowski.

Tickets for the event are $40 and are available through any board member. Business sponsorships for the event and program are also available.

Riordan is also trying to rally support for the fundraiser, and his goal is to raise $10,000 to $20,000 for the KCRO with this first-time banquet.

“It would be nice to get $20,000,” he said.

Most of the people Riordan helps in the program are former inmates who live here or were discharged in Kankakee County.

“They have a possible job here sometimes,” Riordan said. “We have guys who were in jail for 40 years. What’s he going to do? He has to relearn basically everything, and you try to help them be open to it, and they’re pretty good about it.”

KCRO offers classes such as Living on the Outside, Thinking for a Change, Resiliency, job training and placement assistance, and help with obtaining housing, mentoring and other assistance. Right now it has about 80 people using the services.

“We also have job fairs,” Riordan said. “And we try to train them in different positions and try to help them with their education. … It comes down to stuff like collecting clothes for a guy to wear to a trial. You’ve got to help them make rational decisions and recognize that a lot of them the same guy has taken them down [the wrong path] a couple times. So, ‘don’t hang around with that guy.’”

The KCRO program has helped reduce recidivism — former inmates committing crimes and getting sent back to prison. Before the program started recidivism was at 50% and now its down to 20% to 30%.

The KCRO works out of an office in the old jail in downtown Kankakee at 400 E. Merchant St., and Riordan says they make many trips to Jerome Combs Detention Center to meet with the inmates. Sometimes they just need someone to talk to.

“I’ll try to find a way to get them help,” he said.

Jones is still the director of the program.

“He’s just a great boss,” Riordan said. “He understands, and he goes beyond what is called for.”

More than 50% of the KCRO program is funded by grants, so there’s always a need for more funding.

“Grants are really restricted with what you can do with them,” said Riordan, who added some things KCRO does for individuals aren’t covered by grants, like helping a former inmate get a book she was working on for a number of years get published. “How essential is that to her recovery? Big time.”

