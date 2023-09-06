26 miles for mental health: Manteno man walks marathon to raise awareness

MANTENO — Ten hours, 12 minutes and 6 seconds.

That’s how long Jake Smith, a Manteno resident and mental health advocate, spent walking Saturday as he completed 26 miles around Manteno to raise awareness about mental health and suicide.

He carried two flags with the messages: “Nobody Fights Alone, Mental Health Awareness” and “There Is More To My Story, Suicide Prevention Awareness.”

Smith said the community support he’s received for standing up for this cause has been his motivation to continue the event, which was born from his own struggles with depression and anxiety and seeing the positive effects of sharing his story.

Smith also was struck by the alarming number of suicides coming from the small, rural community of Manteno.

“I have talked with several families who have lost a loved one to suicide. I hear from people who struggle with mental health. I, myself, live with major depression and severe anxiety,” Smith said. “Those things are all reminders to me that there’s so much more work to be done in spreading awareness. As well as honoring those who we have lost.”

While this year’s walk was the fourth annual installment, it was the first year Smith set out to fundraise for three local organizations — <a href="http://www.harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">Harbor House of Kankakee County</a>, <a href="https://clovealliance.org" target="_blank">Clove Alliance of Kankakee County</a> and <a href="https://www.iroquoismhc.com" target="_blank">Iroquois Mental Health Center</a> of Manteno. Smith is also raising funds for Manteno-based, veteran nonprofit <a href="https://www.projectheadspaceandtiming.org" target="_blank">Project Headspace and Timing</a>.

As of Tuesday, Smith has raised $5,407 of his $6,000 goal.

Smith has set up a <a href="https://www.gofundme.com/f/trauma-treatment-donations-for-kankakee-county" target="_blank">GoFundMe page</a> for anyone who would like to donate to the organizations online.

To find the page, search for “2023 #WalkTheWalk Nonprofit Donation” on GoFundMe.com. Smith is the page organizer.

Smith also has several dine-and-donate nights coordinated with local restaurants. Several have been completed this summer, with more to come this fall.

The next donation night will be through Taco John’s in Bourbonnais from 4-7 p.m Sept. 27. Participants must present a flyer, which can be found on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007904760496" target="_blank">Jake Smith’s Facebook page</a>, for 50% of their order to be donated.

Two fundraisers at Culver’s in Bourbonnais are set for October. The first is Oct. 16 for Clove Alliance, and the second is Oct. 24 for Iroquois Mental Health Center of Manteno. Both are from 5-8 p.m. and no flyer is needed

Smith said his goal in providing funding for local organizations that provide important mental health resources in Kankakee County is to help members of this community better themselves and receive treatment for their trauma, especially if they cannot afford it.{/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}”I hope I am helping make the community a better place,” Smith said.{/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}Mile 12 of this year’s effort marked the 100th mile walked for Smith, who has now walked a total of 114 miles for the cause since the inaugural event in 2020.{/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}He admits the going gets physically tough at times during the long walks, but that he finds a way to overcome the psychological aspect and keep going. {/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}”I tell myself that I didn’t make it this far to quit now. If I made it through all of those hard days and nights through all of the earlier years in my life, I can power through this with no problem,” he said. “I think of all of the pain that others are going through. I’m doing this for them.{/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}”My pain from walking is nothing compared to the pain of wanting to give up … and I can confirm because I have felt that way before. My pain from walking is nothing compared to the pain of losing a loved one to suicide.”{/div}

{div dir=”auto”} {/div}

{div dir=”auto”}Smith said there is so much work to be done in raising awareness about mental health and suicide, and many in the community see that. Also seeing that his advocacy is being supported has kept him motivated to do more, he said.{/div}

“I have a vision of spreading awareness and saving lives,” Smith said. “By walking for both [causes], I’m sending a clear message that both subjects are very important and need more attention directly in the community. I hope to save lives.”

{span}{span}Dial or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. {/span}

The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones and best practices for professionals in the United States.

The Lifeline’s toll-free number, 988, connects the caller to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed.

All are welcomed and encouraged to get involved in helping promote these efforts, he added.

For more information, or for any local establishments interested in making a donation or hosting a fundraising event, contact Smith at <a href="mailto:jksmith97@gmail.com" target="_blank">jksmith97@gmail.com</a> or via Facebook.{/span}