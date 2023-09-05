Waldron Road bridge over I-57 in Kankakee complete

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Maple Street/Waldron Road bridge over Interstate 57 in Kankakee is complete and fully open to two-way traffic.

The $11.3 million project, part of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, is part of advance work leading to the $98.5 million reconstruction of the I-57 and Illinois 17 (Court Street) interchange (exit 312) in Kankakee.

Work began in March 2022 to replace the bridge, located a half-mile south of the Court Street interchange. The project consisted of lengthening the bridge and adding a shared bicycle and pedestrian path.

Maple Street/Waldron Road is one of two bridges that need to be upgraded to facilitate the reconstructed interchange, which is projected to begin in 2027 and will take several years to complete. Work is ongoing to replace and widen bridges where I-57 crosses Grinnell Road and the Norfolk Southern Railroad north of the Court Street interchange. The northbound bridges will be complete this fall, with two-way traffic shifting to the new spans to rebuild the southbound bridges. This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, according to a news release from IDOT.