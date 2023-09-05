Herscher celebrates Labor Day with 102nd Grand Parade

The sun was shining as one of the longest-running traditions in Kankakee County returned to Herscher over the weekend.

The 102nd Herscher Labor Day Celebration kicked off Friday evening at the beer tent with all-day events and entertainment continuing Saturday and Sunday.

The signature event, the Herscher Labor Day Grand Parade, kicked off at 10:30 a.m. Monday with grand marshal Carol Webber leading the way.

Marching bands, floats, farm equipment and local sports teams paraded through town as hundreds lined the parade route with candy-collecting bags in hand.

The festivities continued on the Labor Day holiday at Village Park with the kids zone and kiddie tractor pull, musical performances on the main stage, beer tent entertainment and the 18th annual softball tournament finals.

