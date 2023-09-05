ATV accident kills 8-year-old boy

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The article has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim's name. </strong></em>

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — An eight-year-old boy was killed when an ATV he was on caught fire Sunday afternoon.

Dedrick T. Vazquez, of Bolingbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and Pembroke Township Fire Department were dispatched to an ATV fire in the 12000 block of East Central Avenue in Pembroke Township, the release said.

It was determined by fire responders that two juveniles were riding the ATV when the vehicle caught fire. The driver, a 13-year-old boy, was able to escape, however, Vazquez was located deceased, the release said.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.