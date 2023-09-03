Update: Kankakee police, coroner's office investigate fatal shooting

<em>Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim and the coroner’s office has ruled the shooting a homicide.</em>KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Department and Kankakee County Coroner’s Officer are investigating the homicide of a Kankakee man.

William D. Campbell III, 35, was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Kankakee.

An autopsy was performed and determined Campbell died of multiple gunshot wounds, Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

At 3:37 a.m., Kankakee police responded to the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue to a report of shots fired, Kankakee police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they located the Campbell lying in the grass behind an apartment building in the same block. Kankakee Fire Department responded to the scene.

Campbell died at the scene from his injuries, the release said.

There have been seven homicides this year in Kankakee County, according to statistics kept by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463 or the Kankakee Police Department at 815-933-3321.