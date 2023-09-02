Portion of I-57 becomes memorial highway for Rittmanic

BRADLEY — Lyn Stua-Rittmanic has made many speeches since the tragic December 2021 death of her wife, Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic.

On Friday morning, Stua-Rittmanic gave a speech from her heart.

It took place during a private ceremony at the Quality Inn and Suites to unveil the signs that will be placed on both sides of the Interstate 57 Exit 315 overpass in honoring Rittmanic’s ultimate sacrifice and her legacy with community policing.

The overpass was dedicated as the Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic Memorial Highway.

“If you spent any time with [Marlene] you would know what kind of a friend and colleague she was,” Stua-Rittmanic said. “The last year and half has been a roller coaster. Stuff like this [this sign] makes me happy we have not forgotten. We’re never going to forget her.”

Darius Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, and his girlfriend Xandria Harris, 27, of Bradley, are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey on Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Bailey and his wife, Sydney, attended the ceremony.

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee, introduced House Joint Resolution 15 in February to designate this overpass. It was adopted in the House in April, followed by adoption in the Senate in May.

“To keep communities peaceful, heroes behind the badge go to work knowing the dangers they face and accepting them. Heroes like Marlene Rittmanic did,” Haas said in her remarks before giving Bradley Police Chief Don Barber and Stua-Rittmanic copies of the resolution.

“Sergeant Rittmanic served the Bradley community and all of our communities with the willingness to give up herself and make the ultimate sacrifice,” Haas continued. “The magnitude of this legacy must never be underestimated. Sergeant Rittmanic gave her life so that we can be safe. She lived a life of service that all of us can aspire to achieve.”

Barber echoed those sentiments in his opening remarks.

“She is probably the best there will ever be,” Barber said. “Although we can never repay Marlene for her sacrifice, this memorial will honor her dedication and honor her legacy.”

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said although the Bradley community can never repay the debt of gratitude owed Rittmanic, she never will be forgotten.

“I can assure you that her Bradley family will never forget her legacy. Her sacrifice will be honored by a community that has been and will continue to be strengthened by her example,” Watson said.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, emphasized Rittmanic’s memory must be known by generations to come.

“Marlene is an exemplary officer who was always in the front volunteering for her community,” he said. “This [sign] is just one way that we can ensure generations to come will remember her legacy of service in our community.”

Rittmanic served 21 years in law enforcement. She began her career with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department in 2000 as a deputy, then joined the Bradley Police Department in February 2007. She was promoted to sergeant in September 2014.