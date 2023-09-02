KLASEY: Remembering 'Kankakee House'

For most of Kankakee’s 170-year history, only two buildings have occupied the southeast corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street. The first building was most likely erected during the 1860s, and lasted until 1957, when it was demolished to make way for the structure that has been on that site since 1958.

The history of the first building, which operated for a number of years as a hotel named the “Kankakee House,” was traced by local historian Harold Simmons in his “Up ’til Now” column that appeared in the Dec. 9, 1957, issue of the Kankakee Daily Journal. “Trying to do a story of the Kankakee House,” wrote Simmons, “is like attempting to put together a jig-saw puzzle with many of the pieces missing.”

The first owner of the property on the Schuyler and Station corner was Jean Burghart, who purchased it for $500 on Sept. 21, 1858. Burghart and his wife Catherine sold the property in 1871 for $3,100 — more than six times what they had paid for it 13 years earlier. Simmons noted, “In those days, that represented quite a sizeable sum of money which would indicate that a substantial building was involved in the transaction.”

The building was, indeed, substantial. It was built of stone and covered with stucco, standing two-stories tall under a peaked roof. There were apparently two entrances, one on the narrow Station Street frontage, and a second doorway on the Schuyler Avenue side.

The 1871 buyer was druggist George F. Beauchamp. In 1876, the Kankakee City Directory listed “Felix Beauchamp” as the proprietor of the Kankakee House at Schuyler and Station. It is possible that the “F.” in George F. Beauchamp’s name stood for “Felix.”

The property changed hands again on Sep. 22, 1883, when Hermine Beauchamp (listed as a “single woman,” possibly the widow of George F. Beauchamp) sold the property to another woman, Agaze H. Krollman, for $3,000. “Kankakee House” did not appear in city directories again until 1890, when the proprietors were listed as Noah Magruder and Obediah Lancaster. It is likely that Magruder and Lancaster were leasing the property, since there is evidence that Agaze Krollman was still the owner of the building.

In 1896, the Kankakee House was being operated by Agaze Krollman’s son Henry, and daughter Sarah I. Williams. The Krollmans apparently were operating a successful business, as Simmons noted, “At the turn of the century, 1900 …. Business seemed to warrant a bit of advertising because the following one-quarter page announcement appears that year [in the city directory]:

<strong>When in Kankakee stop at the</strong>

<strong>Kankakee House.</strong>

<strong>Krollman and Williams, proprietors,</strong>

<strong>One block east and one block south of the I.C. Depot.</strong>

<strong>Rates $1.00 per day</strong>

A reader of Simmons’ Dec. 9, 1957, column responded by letter with her memories of the Kankakee House when it was operated by the Krollman family. The letter, signed “An Old Timer,” was written by a woman who had been a childhood playmate of Sarah Williams’ three daughters. She described the family relationships, beginning with the owner, Agaze Krollman. “She was too old to work and she ruled like a queen — her son and daughter doing the business as she told them to do.”

The letter-writer provided details of the meals at the Kankakee House, which were served family style in the large, first-floor dining room.

“The food was delicious German cooking and the place was spotless clean …. Mr. Krollman, wearing a white apron, served the food …. The cooking was done by Mrs. Krollman and Mrs. Williams.”

The Williams girls had a job to do, she recalled.

“The two older ones wiped all the dishes used when the meals were served. I got in on the job when I was there, and then we all ate in the kitchen after the serving was over in the dining room. Mrs. Williams was such a good mother …. Something pleasant was always going on. How she had the patience with four little girls, after cooking over a hot stove, I will never know.”

The letter writer commented that, “The grandmother died, and they sold out and all moved away.” A man named Jesse T. Muncey purchased the property and leased it to various businesses in succeeding years. A spot-check of city directories revealed that in 1918, Stevens Auto Supply occupied the building, and in 1925, another automotive business (Rogers Auto Supply) was there.

Restaurants opened and closed on the ground floor of the building through the years. In 1939, William Chely operated an eatery, and in 1947, the building housed the Paris Café. A lasting memento of the Paris Café was a mural of a Paris street scene on the north-facing wall of the building, above the restaurant entrance.

Painted by Kankakee artist Joseph Campbell, the faded painting was still visible when the building was demolished a decade later. The last tenant of the one-time Kankakee House was Peggy’s Restaurant, which was razed in 1957 to make way for a new building housing the Kankakee Federal Savings and Loan Association.

“Kankakee Federal,” as it was familiarly called, moved into its two-story red brick headquarters in 1958, after more than 70 years in its original location on the southwest corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street. In 1992, the name was changed to Kankakee Federal Savings Bank.

The business was renamed as KFS Bank in 2002; in 2003, it became Centrue Bank. In 2017, it was acquired by Midland States Bank. Since it was closed by Midland in 2020, the building has been vacant. Purchased by a Milwaukee developer in 2021, the structure is being repurposed as a business incubator.

Local trivia The Kankakee House was not the only historic hotel building demolished in 1957. An even older structure, dating to 1853, was torn down that same year. What was that building? Answer: The Van Meter Hotel, located on the southwest corner of Oak Street and Fourth Avenue, which had been in existence for 104 years. The site is now a parking lot.

