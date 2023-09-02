'It breaks my heart': Health dept., coroner discuss issues of overdoses, fentanyl

That was the word Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner used to describe the recent three-day span where Kankakee County saw five overdoses.

This came two and a half weeks before Thursday’s International Overdose Awareness Day, where Gessner spoke at a program on the current drug-related issues plaguing the county.

Hosted by the Kankakee County Health Department, the program was held for the community at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School after a similar presentation was held during the school day for students.

KCHD Health Promotion Coordinator Julie Larsen said that International Overdose Awareness Day originally began in Australia and that programs were being held across the world on the subject. This gave an opportunity for the health department and the coroner’s office to dial in on an issue that’s been hitting the county for years: drug overdose.

Gessner remembered that, in 2012, heroin became a big issue in Kankakee County. Fast forward over a decade and the major drug issue in the area is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Fentanyl is the drug permeating in different forms, from pills to laced marijuana. The coroner said that 84% of overdoses in the county are fentanyl related.

“It breaks my heart,” he said. “… What I see now in the coroner’s office, it hits the heart.”

He said there’s over 400 different types of fentanyl in existence and that they’ve found about six or seven types in the county.

The big danger with fentanyl — which in its powder form looks similar to cocaine — is that it takes a near microscopic amount to be fatal. The equivalent to a granule of salt can be deadly.

Even just breathing it in can take someone down, Gessner said, adding that two or three city of Kankakee officers have been exposed and have “gone down.”

<strong>NARCAN</strong>

Luckily, the officers were all able to be revived with a Narcan kit, something Larsen hopes makes its way to all that need it.

“My goal and hope is every household that needs Narcan has it available so they can save someone,” she said, reminding that audience that “[for an overdose, it] doesn’t matter who you are, where you live, how much money you make, the color of your skin. … It is in our community; it is everywhere.”

With the KCHD receiving a grant for Narcan kits, Larsen has been able to provide hundreds of kits to those who need them, all while going around the county to present on how to administer the life-saving overdose reversal.

Explaining that she “Wants to get rid of the stigma,” Larsen said she’ll put Narcan kits in community spaces to make it accessible. Often while doing this, she gets stopped by people who have stories of how overdoses have affected them.

<strong>SHARING A STORY</strong>

Such a person was slated to speak during the event but was home with a sick child. Stepping up in their place was Jason Moss, a volunteer with the Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization which was on site with its Hidden in Plain Sight trailer which showed the different ways drug users might hide their substances.

Moss opened his remarks with sharing his sobriety date, informing the audience that he’s been sober over five years. This was met with a round of applause, as many in the audience had lost a loved one to an overdose and understood the significance of sobriety.

He shared his story, which included childhood trauma and starting to drink at 11, and shared how he went down a path where what he was putting in his body just got more intense. He was abusing substances, getting into legal trouble and bouncing from place to place as a means to run from his problems.

“The problem was, I was taking Jason with me everywhere I went,” he said.

After years of struggling and several overdoses, he decided to prove to himself that he could go through treatment. He did 30 days in a treatment facility, went to sober living and got involved with HERO. Now, he shares his addiction recovery story with anyone who needs to hear it.

<strong>CONTINUING THE CONVERSATION</strong>

The conversation of the dangers of drugs — and the importance of Narcan reversal spray — will continue throughout the county. Gessner shared several anonymous toxicology reports of autopsies that were deemed an overdose and showed how mixing substances has become prevalent.

Gessner said that, when purchasing something on the street, one can never be certain what’s in it.

“Fentanyl has just blasted us,” he said, pointing to the toxicology reports which often include the drug.

He reminded that another drug they have been seeing lately, xylazine, cannot be reversed with Narcan. The drug, which is made for animals and to be administered by a veterinarian, is not approved for human consumption.

He said that there are people in the community who are manufacturing pills to look like actual prescription pills, but they often contain mixed substances that can be fatal. With a current total of 22 overdoses reported in the county for 2023, Gessner often thinks about the families who are affected.

“The worst part of my job is knocking on somebody’s door to tell them of a possible overdose or an accident,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll go around the block two or three times to get up the nerve.”

He said the Narcan grant was, “the only thing that was going to start saving people.”

Last year, every police officer in Kankakee County (including K9s) were given a Narcan kit.

“This saved well over 100 people,” Gessner said.

2023 overdose statistics The following overdose-related statistics reflect Kankakee County in 2023 and are provided by the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office. Fiscal Year 2023 began Dec. 1, 2022. The number of overdose deaths reported so far this year is 22. <strong>2023 OD deaths by gender</strong> • Male: 16 • Female: 6 <strong>2023 OD deaths by race</strong> • African American: 11 • Caucasian: 10 • Hispanic: 1 <strong>2023 OD deaths by age</strong> • 20-29: 2 • 30-39: 3 • 40-49: 5 • 50-59: 9 • 60-69: 1 • 70-79: 2 <strong>2023 OD deaths by place of residence</strong> • Bourbonnais: 2 • Bradley: 1 • Kankakee: 15 • Pembroke Township: 2 • St. Anne: 2 In 2022, there were 51 overdose cases in Kankakee County (between Dec. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022). The average age was 43, with the youngest person being 20 and the oldest 64. By gender, 33 overdoses were male and 18 were female. By race, 34 overdoses were Caucasian, 11 were African American and six were Hispanic. The leading causes of overdose were fentanyl intoxication (10 cases) and fentanyl and cocaine intoxication (nine cases). For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountycoroner.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountycoroner.org</a>.

