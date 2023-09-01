Ekhoff to run for county auditor

Kankakee County Board member Colton Ekhoff announced Thursday he is running for county auditor.

Ekhoff, a Republican, has served on the county board since 2018, representing Momence, Grant Park and a northeast portion of Kankakee County. He will face incumbent Republican Jake Lee in the primary March 19.

“During this time, I have learned, listened and led; however, much work remains to be done,” said Ekhoff in a news release. “Every vote I’ve taken, I think of the taxpayers. I take my constituents’ concerns and all of those throughout Kankakee County into consideration when casting my vote.”

Ekhoff is the finance committee chairman for the board.

Lee’s lack of attendance at county board and finance committee has been questioned by board members. Lee, who was elected for a second term in November 2020, took a job as a public service administrator at Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee in 2021. In May 2021, Lee told the Daily Journal he works 36 hours per week at Shapiro.

Lee said the main rift between him and the administration is his ongoing lawsuit with the county that he filed in 2020. In the lawsuit, Lee is alleging the statutory role of his office is being infringed upon by the board chairman and the finance department. The lawsuit still is going through the court system.

Lee’s attendance is one focal point of Ekhoff’s reason to run for auditor.

“The people of Kankakee County deserve an auditor that will show up for work, collaborate with departments, audit all claims against the county, produce quarterly reports, produce audits, restore the online checkbook and attend monthly committee meetings,” Ekhoff said in the release.

Lee said in May 2022 he works in the evening remotely from his home, and he still is fulfilling his obligation to the taxpayers of Kankakee County. He added he’s an elected official, and the auditor’s position is “not a job, per se.” He said he will not attend committee meetings until the litigation is resolved.

The Republican party usually supports the incumbent during elections, but Ekhoff does have the support of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, a Republican.

“Colton Ekhoff has always supported the needs of the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department,” Downey said in the release. “… He is fiscally responsible while he has helped get the county out of the red and into the black. Colton will be a full-time auditor while holding the line on wasteful spending.”

Lee held off a challenge from fellow Republican Brandon Meredith in the March 2020 primary, winning 55% of the 7,822 votes cast. Lee defeated Libertarian Kyle Evans in the November 2020 general election by more than a 3-1 margin, winning with 34,208 votes as compared to Evans’ total of 9,408.