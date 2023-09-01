BTPD approves new agreement with company hosting tourneys at Diamond Point

BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract with the company currently hosting baseball tournaments at Diamond Point Park facility.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to allow Ballpark Sports Baseball Inc. of Bourbonnais to host weekend tournaments from April 15, 2024, to Aug. 1, 2026.

Herb Forkenbrock, of Bourbonnais, owns the business.

BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said Forkenbrock will pay the district $3,400 per week to use the facility for baseball tournaments. In the current contract, Forkenbrock paid $5,000 per week.

According to the agreement, Forkenbrock will maintain the infields, that includes dragging the dirty infields and lining them for games. The park district will mow the outfields.

“Mr. Forkenbrock is doing that to save taxpayers money,” Board President David Zinanni said.

Forkenbrock is also renting out the park’s concession stand for $250 per week and concession trailer for $60 a week.

“I think this is a fair and equitable deal,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

The agreement includes a two-year option.